Interpreters Unlimited Named to Fastest Growing Companies in San Diego List

The IU Group of companies include: Interpreters Unlimited, Accessible Communication for the Deaf, Albors & Alnet, Arkansas Spanish Interpreters and Translators, and IU GlobeLink, LLC, and are headquartered in San Diego, California as a minority-owned company. IU Group is committed to providing equal opportunity in the work environment with its diverse team to aid in supplying linguistic and cultural interpretation services to clients. A combined 70 years in the industry has demonstrated a surplus of leadership and best practices, which has helped establish its respected role in the language services community. Its services include interpretation, document translation and non-emergency medical transportation. San Diego, CA, December 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Interpreters Unlimited (IU) has been named to the San Diego Business Journal List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in San Diego 2020. The Business Journal Lists provide extensive data and statistics on top-ranked San Diego companies across all industries. The rankings were published in the December 21, 2020 issue and features businesses whose drive and hard work have propelled them to a level of success that has put them in regional, national and global spotlights.IU has been one of the largest and most trusted Language Service Providers in the US since 1970, growing and expanding over the years. For IU, like most other companies navigating the pandemic, this was a year of adjusting focus and pivoting to stay competitive and continue to grow. As the year comes to an end, this makes the fifth list that IU has been recognized by in 2020.Other honors this year have included Industry Wired Magazine World’s Top 10 Most Reliable Language Translation Solution Providers in 2020, the Top Language Service Provider Lists by Nimdzi and Common Sense Advisory, and President and CEO Sayed Ali being named Finalist for the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award for the second consecutive year.IU Vice President Shamus Sayed said, “2020 has been an unforgettable year for everybody and this honor is a great way to close it out. We are proud of our growth in our 50th Anniversary year and are excited for what’s to come.”For more information about Interpreters Unlimited, Inc., please visit www.interpreters.com or call 800-726-9891.About Interpreters Unlimited, Inc.The IU Group of companies include: Interpreters Unlimited, Accessible Communication for the Deaf, Albors & Alnet, Arkansas Spanish Interpreters and Translators, and IU GlobeLink, LLC, and are headquartered in San Diego, California as a minority-owned company. IU Group is committed to providing equal opportunity in the work environment with its diverse team to aid in supplying linguistic and cultural interpretation services to clients. A combined 70 years in the industry has demonstrated a surplus of leadership and best practices, which has helped establish its respected role in the language services community. Its services include interpretation, document translation and non-emergency medical transportation. Contact Information Interpreters Unlimited

