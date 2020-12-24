Press Releases Stockarea Press Release

Stockarea Launches Its Cloud SaaS Platform for Providing On-Demand Warehousing Solutions

Delhi, India, December 24, 2020



“We are excited about the launch of this product. We are sure it will give key insights to the customers about their supply chain’s lifecycle. This platform also will dramatically reduce the time for the customers to find their next optimal warehouse contract.” - Vinoth Raja, Founder of Stockarea.



Stockarea aims to target small and medium eCommerce businesses in India who need fulfilment services across different sales channel. This platform will help them provide valuable services to these businesses and reduce their overall cost sales. They struggle to get short term warehouse contracts currently. But Stockarea is very optimistic that it can become a single one-stop solution for all warehouse related operations.



Stockarea will soon integrate its Digital Warehouse with two dominating e-commerce sales channels in India and Flipkart. It will help customers get all their orders from different channels into a single platform to manage it. They also want to integrate with last-mile providers to give real-time tracking to the customers for their orders. “We think it’s our moral responsibility to inform our customers about the status of their inventory even after it leaves the warehouse,” said Raja.



