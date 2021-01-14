Ozza Konveksi Announces the Launch of Tote Bag Manufacturing Service

Press Releases Ozza Konveksi Press Release

Web: www.ozzakonveksi.com Yogyakarta, Indonesia, January 14, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Ozza Konveksi company is excited to announce the launch of tote bag manufacturing services, The tote bags that Ozza Konveksi produces include spunbond, drill, and canvas tote bags. Besides, seeing the many requests for tote bags, Ozza Konveksi company also releases screen printing tote bags with custom designs according to the wishes of the customer.As clothes manufacturing service company located in Indonesia, Ozza Konveksi has been established since 2011 with various awards including The Winner of Indonesian Award (2015), Indonesia Most Recommended Business Award (2016), National Business Company Winner (2016).Ozza Konveksi products include Uniforms, Shirts, Jackets, Promotional T-Shirts, Sportswear, Polo Shirts, Coats, Wearpacks, Vests, Bags, and Various Promotional Souvenirs.For further information, the client can contact the marketing team via email or telephone below:Contact :Brian Fulan (Marketing)Telephone: 6289615772461Email: pr@ozzakonveksi.comWeb: www.ozzakonveksi.com Contact Information Ozza Konveksi

