Vincent Joven Joins Telgian Fire Safety as Vice President of Finance / Controller

Phoenix, AZ, January 06, 2021 --(



A highly accomplished accountant and risk professional who possesses an extensive accounting background and deep knowledge of risk and internal audit practices, Joven brings more than 20 years of finance management experience to Telgian. His proven skills in project management, project implementation and cross-organizational coordination will be an invaluable asset in the company’s high-energy, fast-paced environment.



Prior to joining Telgian, Joven served as Director of Internal Audit for Ports America. There, he led the internal audit team to deploy best-in-class audit methodologies appropriate to company’s business operations, leveraging relevant frameworks and professional standards, while ensuring a continuous connection between business strategy and operational execution.



He has also served in numerous leadership roles in finance for PwC, Andersen LLP, and Interactive Corp.



Joven is a graduate of George Mason University and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA), Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) and Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE).



About Telgian Fire Safety



Since 1985, Telgian Fire Safety has served as a trusted partner to clients around the globe, providing innovative solutions and keeping facilities safe, compliant and on budget. Telgian’s expertise includes testing, inspections and repair of Fire Life Safety Systems including Fire Sprinkler Systems, Fire Alarm Systems, Fire Extinguishers, Kitchen Hood Suppression Systems, Backflow Systems, Emergency/Exit Lights, Special Hazards, Clean Agent Systems and Fire Alarm Monitoring.



