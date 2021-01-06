Carnivore Meat Company Supports Paul’s Pantry with Holiday Food Donations

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Carnivore Meat Company Press Release

Green Bay, WI, January 06, 2021 --(



Paul’s Pantry supplies food to about 125 households a day, five days a week, averaging about 12,000 people per year. The pantry receives no federal, state or local tax revenue and relies on the community support of volunteers, food suppliers and donors to continue operating.



Every holiday season raw frozen and freeze-dried pet food manufacturer Carnivore Meat Company partners with a charity organization to hold a food drive, setting up donation drop boxes at each of its three locations. The company also matches all employee donations, doubling their support. Paul’s Pantry volunteers were present on Dec. 23 to accept the donation.



Paul’s Pantry Executive Director Craig Robbins expressed appreciation for the Carnivore Meat Company food drive donations. “We’ve already sorted it and distributed it and the donations helped feed hundreds of households,” he said.



This year’s food drive was especially meaningful, as the pandemic continues to cause hardships that leave more and more people in need of community services. Earlier this year, Carnivore Meat Company made a $100,000 donation to support area nonprofits during the pandemic, including Paul’s Pantry. “Carnivore Meat Company has been a big help throughout this whole ordeal,” Robbins commented.



Paul’s Pantry is open year round and is always in need of food, funds and volunteers.



“2020 was a particularly difficult year and we feel blessed to be able to support our community this holiday season and throughout the year,” commented Carnivore Meat Company VP Sales & Marketing Melissa Olson. “Our employees really stepped it up and showed their generosity to support an organization helping those in need.”



About Carnivore Meat Company

Contact Information Carnivore Meat Company

Melissa Olson

920-367-4063

www.carnivoremeat.com

Melissa Olson

920-367-4063



www.carnivoremeat.com



