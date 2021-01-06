Free Outdoor Recreational Rentals for First Responders Extended Through April

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Wheel Fun Rentals Press Release

Wheel Fun Rentals invites first responders (hospital & urgent care workers, paramedics & EMTs, firefighters, and police officers) to enjoy free 1-Hour rentals through April 1, 2021. First responders can enjoy some fresh air and exercise and spend some well-deserved time with family. First responders should simply mention this program and show their employment ID or badge at the rental checkout to receive a free rental.

Ventura, CA, January 06, 2021 --(



When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, Wheel Fun Rentals launched a program offering free rentals to first responders for the rest of the 2020 year. Since then, they have hosted over 8,000 first responders equating to $240,000 in donated rental time. Recognizing that this year has been like no other, Wheel Fun Rentals is proud to announce that they are extending their free rental program for first responders for an additional 3 months.



To show their appreciation to those who dedicate themselves to serving the community, Wheel Fun Rentals invites first responders (hospital & urgent care workers, paramedics & EMTs, firefighters, and police officers) to enjoy free 1-Hour rentals through April 1, 2021. First responders can enjoy some fresh air and exercise and spend some well-deserved time with family. First responders should simply mention this program and show their employment ID or badge at the rental checkout to receive a free rental.



Despite the changes caused by COVID-19, there’s still plenty of fun to be had! Wheel Fun Rentals is the the nation’s #1 recreation rental company with nearly 40 bike and boat rental locations in Southern California. Locations offer a wide variety of specialty cycles, fun bikes, family bikes, low to the ground Chopper and Quad sport racers, electric bikes, swan pedal boats and so much more. See all locations that are participating in the free rentals for the First Responders Program at wheelfunrentals.com/first-responders



The CDC encourages outdoor recreation stating, “Staying physically active is one of the best ways to keep your mind and body healthy. Visiting your local park is a way to relieve stress, get some fresh air, and stay active. Low-contact outdoor activities like bike riding... are great ways for people to get their bodies moving.”



Wheel Fun Rentals has been in the recreation business for over 30 years, and customer safety and health are always a top priority. During this period of heightened concern, Wheel Fun Rentals is following all local and CDC guidelines to promote a safe environment for everyone. Safety protocols include: social distancing, protective equipment, daily staff temperature checks, sanitizing stations, thorough disinfecting of rental products, touchless payment, digital receipts, limiting multi-user products to members of the same household, and more. For a full list of enhanced safety measures visit wheelfunrentals.com/covid-19



Sheena Walenta

(805) 650-7770



https://wheelfunrentals.com/



