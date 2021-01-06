Launch Potato Announces New Chief Financial Officer

Press Releases Launch Potato Press Release

“Apurva has extensive experience in executive leadership and a passion for growth-driven challenges. He shares a commitment to Launch Potatoes’ core values and has significant expertise in rapidly growing consumer businesses,” said Greg Van Horn, Founder and CEO at Launch Potato.



Apurva is a seasoned finance professional with over 20 years of experience in the technology industry including the digital media and e-commerce sectors. He was previously the CFO of the Credit Cards Division at Bankrate, where he helped drive significant revenue and profitability growth. He led a number of strategic initiatives including helping the execution of multiple capital markets transactions and acquisitions. Prior to his role at Launch Potato, he was the CFO at Bombas, where he built the foundational infrastructure of the finance organization, led in the implementation of new processes and systems, and worked extensively with the executive team in developing and executing a long-term strategic roadmap.



“I am very grateful for the opportunity to join an entrepreneurial team. Launch Potato has grown significantly in a short period of time and I’m excited to be part of such a dynamic culture and organization,” said Shah.



Key 2020 Milestones for the company included:



2020 Best Small & Medium Workplaces™ list by Fortune and Great Place to Work®

Customer Service Awards 2020, presented by Help Scout

Great Place to Work Certification 2020

Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America 2020

A "Best Company To Work For In Florida 2020" by Florida Trend

Inc. Magazine’s annual list of Best Workplaces for 2020



Launch Potato recently announced open Senior Management roles in Finance, Engineering, Design, and Marketing. “2020 laid the foundation for the future, growing headcount by 25% and investing deeply into our team. 2021 will be a year of continued business growth and we look forward to adding more talented professionals to our innovative team,” said Van Horn.



About Launch Potato

