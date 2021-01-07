New Board Installation Well Underway at Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Coral Springs Regional Chamber of Commerce Press Release

Coral Springs, FL, January 07, 2021

The Board of Directors is the governing body of the organization and has fiduciary responsibility to the success of the organization. The Board of Directors is composed of voting members who were elected from the members in good standing of the Chamber in accordance with the bylaws.



Existing Board members for 2021 include Andrea Jacobs, Brodzki Jacobs; Antonio Milian, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, Donna Denton, AmTrust Bank; Donna Giannoccoli, Al Hendrickson Toyota; Dr. Juan Nogueras, Cleveland Clinic Florida; Gisele Rahael, Amera Corporation; James Lozano, First Citizens Bank; Jamie Johnson, CGI Business Solutions; Joanne Stanley, Republic Services; John Biggie, JB Management & Maintenance; Joy Arauz, JM Lexus; Karen Matroni, Promenade at Coconut Creek; Leandro Figureo, Performance Title Inc, Michael Leopold, Broward Health Coral Springs; Robert Friedman, Kelley Kronenberg PA, Ron Renzy, Wallberg & Renzy PA, Thomas Walker, Broward College; Tim Hogans, Florida Power & Light and Tracy Lautomne, Seminole Casino Coconut Creek.



Our business community continues to thrive with the success of its existing and burgeoning businesses. To ensure our business leaders are successful, the Board of Directors works to provide a roadmap to valuable supportive resources throughout the region. With that, having a place to develop relationships is a vital asset in efforts to advance our businesses as well as champion our community. The Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber of Commerce must be the navigator charting the course for developing leaders, connecting them to resources, promoting our attributes, solving troublesome issues all while working collaboratively with business, government and citizen leaders.



Andrea Jacobs, managing partner at the law firm of Brodzki Jacobs, continues to leads the board as Chair for a second year term in 2021. “We are thrilled to have Andrea leading our board — she brings creative ideas and thoughtful initiatives to the forefront to take our Chamber to the next level,” Brief said. “We are certain that Andrea’s expertise and forward-thinking mind will assist in continuing to elevate our Chamber and surrounding community.”



About the Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber of Commerce:



The Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber of Commerce, recently integrated with the Coconut Creek Chamber Council, cultivates business relationships and economic growth through networking, advocacy, access & education and acts as the premier business resource in North Broward. Our primary objective is to create a climate of growth and success in which all businesses in Coral Springs, Coconut Creek and surrounding areas can prosper regardless of size or industry. Through our advocacy efforts the Chamber represents the voice of business in the Coral Springs & Coconut Creek. We provide leadership opportunities and business building initiatives that focus on the critical priorities of business in our local area. By leveraging the support, talent, and resources of our members, the Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber of Commerce connects business leaders to each other and helps to improve the economic vitality of life for everyone. 