Newpoint Chosen as Property Management for New Bottleworks District

Indianapolis, IN, January 07, 2021 --(



“We’re very excited to be chosen as the specialty maintenance and cleaning team for this new breath of life in historic Indy,” Principal John Sutton said. “The marriage of the old and new in this unique development comes with challenges, but our team is prepared to keep them in great condition.”



Newpoint specialists will be keeping the Bottleworks exteriors looking professional with regular pressure washing, power sweeping, porter service, grounds keeping and window washing. Inside, the team will be providing general janitorial, window cleaning and floor maintenance services. They’ll also be providing specialized care to maintain polished concrete and terrazzo floors for the building.



“It’s our pleasure to go above and beyond for all our clients,” General Manager of Newpoint Services, Jeff McDaniel said. “But we are especially proud to be part of Bottleworks’ vision to build a community here.”



In addition to the existing space, Bottleworks District plans to expand retail locations and add office space and residential opportunities in the 12-acre development to bring together home, work and play in one location.



About Newpoint Services

