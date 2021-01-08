CompuData Selected as Bob Scott’s VAR Stars 2020

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases CompuData Press Release

CompuData honored for accomplishments in the field of midmarket financial software as one of the Bob Scott’s VAR Stars for 2020.

Philadelphia, PA, January 08, 2021 --(



Members of the Bob Scott’s VAR Stars were selected based on factors such growth, industry leadership and recognition, and innovation. CompuData has demonstrated continuous expertise as a leading financial software reseller, advisor and implementor.



“Each year, 100 VAR Stars are picked from the best organizations that market financial software. It is always an honor to recognize those who contribute to the development of our business,” Bob Scott said.



The award is a reflection of CompuData’s business technology expertise and accounting and financial management experience they have been providing their clients for 50 years. Solutions are tailored specifically to the client’s organization and industry, and CompuData provides continuous service, support and training in the implementation for leading financial and operational management software solutions.



“We are honored to be recognized once again by Bob Scott’s VAR Stars 2020,” states CompuData CEO Angela Nadeau. “Our team is proud to work with small to mid-sized organizations to find the best accounting and financial management solution for them.”



About CompuData, Inc.

CompuData is a women owned business and leading Business Technology Company and Partner for Cloud Hosting, Accounting / ERP Software, IT Security and Managed IT Services . With nearly five decades as a business technology innovator, CompuData offers an unparalleled spectrum of Accounting Financial Software and IT solutions that are fundamental to business operational growth, efficiency and profitability. Helping businesses transform their operational flow and infrastructure to offer more flexible, scalable and secure environment through our exceptional people and strategic processes. For more information call 800-223-3282. Follow CompuData on social LinkedIn, @CompuDataInc and Facebook.



About Bob Scott

Bob Scott has been informing and entertaining the mid-market financial software community via his email newsletters for 21 years. He has published this information via the ERP Global Insights (formerly Bob Scott’s Insights) newsletter and website since 2009. He has covered this market for more than 29 years through print and electronic publications, first as technology editor of Accounting Today and then as the Editor of Accounting Technology from 1997 through 2009. He has covered the traditional tax and accounting profession during the same time and has continued to address that market as executive editor of the Progressive Accountant since 2009.



About PMG360, Inc.

Debbie Pfeiffer

215-969-1000



compudata.com



