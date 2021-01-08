Press Releases Rize Press Release

Receive press releases from Rize: By Email RSS Feeds: Rize Launches a Complete Mattress Protection Program

Four mattress protectors, an encasement, and complementary in-store sales tools are now available.

Solon, OH, January 08, 2021 --(



The Rize mattress protection line includes a full-protection encasement, the Ultra-Soft Terry protector, the Smooth profile protector, the luxury Quilted protector, or, the newest addition, the quilted Cooling mattress protector. Each one comes in meticulous packaging, designed to create a high level of consumer engagement.



“Not only are all these products of unmatched quality,” said Mike Vasko, Director of Product Management, “but opening each beautiful box is like unwrapping a present. From first sight of the eye-catching artwork, to the ribbon-wrapped product inside, every step of the customer journey was thoughtfully considered in developing the overall experience.”



The products in the Rize mattress protection line have been tested against a list of over 350 harmful substances to ensure their safety, according to STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX®. An exclusive, 15-year warranty covers any defects in the protector/encasement, as well as the mattress that product protected.



Merchandising the line is easy with floor-ready display shelving, fabric swatches, and permeability demonstration kits. The swatches and kits are available at no cost with purchase of Rize bedding products. Every item in the mattress protection line can ship immediately from the Rize distribution centers in Ohio, Texas, and Florida.



The complete line of Rize products is available for viewing through the Rize Live service. Rize Live offers the ability to tour the Rize showroom remotely, guided by a product specialist who can answer questions and show products specific to each customer. To schedule a Rize Live appointment, customers can email rizelive@rizebeds.com or contact their salesperson. Tours are available from 8am to 8pm Eastern.



Learn more by contacting Rize at 844-545-8865, or emailing orders@rizebeds.com. Solon, OH, January 08, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Rize® is pleased to announce that their full line of mattress protection products, including point-of-purchase items, is now in-stock and ready for purchase. These join the Rize catalog of bed frames, adjustable beds, mattresses, pillows, and more.The Rize mattress protection line includes a full-protection encasement, the Ultra-Soft Terry protector, the Smooth profile protector, the luxury Quilted protector, or, the newest addition, the quilted Cooling mattress protector. Each one comes in meticulous packaging, designed to create a high level of consumer engagement.“Not only are all these products of unmatched quality,” said Mike Vasko, Director of Product Management, “but opening each beautiful box is like unwrapping a present. From first sight of the eye-catching artwork, to the ribbon-wrapped product inside, every step of the customer journey was thoughtfully considered in developing the overall experience.”The products in the Rize mattress protection line have been tested against a list of over 350 harmful substances to ensure their safety, according to STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX®. An exclusive, 15-year warranty covers any defects in the protector/encasement, as well as the mattress that product protected.Merchandising the line is easy with floor-ready display shelving, fabric swatches, and permeability demonstration kits. The swatches and kits are available at no cost with purchase of Rize bedding products. Every item in the mattress protection line can ship immediately from the Rize distribution centers in Ohio, Texas, and Florida.The complete line of Rize products is available for viewing through the Rize Live service. Rize Live offers the ability to tour the Rize showroom remotely, guided by a product specialist who can answer questions and show products specific to each customer. To schedule a Rize Live appointment, customers can email rizelive@rizebeds.com or contact their salesperson. Tours are available from 8am to 8pm Eastern.Learn more by contacting Rize at 844-545-8865, or emailing orders@rizebeds.com. Contact Information Rize

Karin Strippel

800-333-8333



www.rizebeds.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Rize