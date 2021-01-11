Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases CXC Global Press Release

Receive press releases from CXC Global: By Email RSS Feeds: GEO and IPEO Specialist Javier Romeu Joins CXC Global North America

Portland, OR, January 11, 2021 --(



Javier specializes in Global Employment Outsourcing (GEO) and International Professional Employment Outsourcing (IPEO) solutions for North American companies seeking to engage workers globally. Javier is an experienced, solution-oriented executive with diverse expertise and experience directing account management, operations, sales, global deployment, consultative business strategy, and business development for Fortune 500 companies globally. Javier’s familiarity with providing domestic and global Employer of Record (EOR) contingent workforce solution partnerships to Staffing Firms, MSP’s, VMS Providers, Payroll and Contractor Compliance Firms, Independent Recruiters and Enterprise Corporations will enable him to facilitate solutions for our clients and partners in North America, Canada and Latin America, as well as globally.



Javier brings over 25 years of experience in employment outsourcing and technology, through assignments in Europe, Latin America, Asia and the USA. Prior to joining CXC Global, for the last 8 years Javier specialized in domestic and international employer of record and agent of record services, and independent contractor compliance and risk management solutions. Previously, as VP Sales-Latin America for Ip.access Ltd., he spearheaded the sales campaign to 12 mobile operators in the region, within 18 months and also served as Director and General Manager of Telecommunications at Samsung Electronics for Latin America. He also held senior positions at Motorola, and Texas Instruments. Javier earned a B.S. in Industrial Engineering from Iowa State University, and holds a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Houston.



CXC Global was established in 1992 in Sydney and provides compliant employed and self-employed global workforce management solutions to clients in 75+ countries globally, with 30 in-country offices and partners with 100+ MSP's, RPO's and staffing companies globally. CXC's proprietary compliance platform CXC Comply (www.cxccomply.com) automates the process of onboarding, vetting and right to work checks.



CXC Americas and the wider global group extend a warm welcome to Javier and invite you to connect with him to begin discussions about CXC's compliant global workforce solutions; GEO, IPEO & EOR for employed and self-employed workers. Companies around the world are now using more flexible workforce models, in order to keep their competitive advantage and adapt to the changing workforce landscape globally. Smart companies plan on increasing their use of remote workers as part of their contingent workforce and overall global workforce strategy in 2021. Talk to CXC about how we can assist. Portland, OR, January 11, 2021 --( PR.com )-- CXC Global are pleased to announce Javier Romeu has joined their North America group as Global Solutions Manager.Javier specializes in Global Employment Outsourcing (GEO) and International Professional Employment Outsourcing (IPEO) solutions for North American companies seeking to engage workers globally. Javier is an experienced, solution-oriented executive with diverse expertise and experience directing account management, operations, sales, global deployment, consultative business strategy, and business development for Fortune 500 companies globally. Javier’s familiarity with providing domestic and global Employer of Record (EOR) contingent workforce solution partnerships to Staffing Firms, MSP’s, VMS Providers, Payroll and Contractor Compliance Firms, Independent Recruiters and Enterprise Corporations will enable him to facilitate solutions for our clients and partners in North America, Canada and Latin America, as well as globally.Javier brings over 25 years of experience in employment outsourcing and technology, through assignments in Europe, Latin America, Asia and the USA. Prior to joining CXC Global, for the last 8 years Javier specialized in domestic and international employer of record and agent of record services, and independent contractor compliance and risk management solutions. Previously, as VP Sales-Latin America for Ip.access Ltd., he spearheaded the sales campaign to 12 mobile operators in the region, within 18 months and also served as Director and General Manager of Telecommunications at Samsung Electronics for Latin America. He also held senior positions at Motorola, and Texas Instruments. Javier earned a B.S. in Industrial Engineering from Iowa State University, and holds a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Houston.CXC Global was established in 1992 in Sydney and provides compliant employed and self-employed global workforce management solutions to clients in 75+ countries globally, with 30 in-country offices and partners with 100+ MSP's, RPO's and staffing companies globally. CXC's proprietary compliance platform CXC Comply (www.cxccomply.com) automates the process of onboarding, vetting and right to work checks.CXC Americas and the wider global group extend a warm welcome to Javier and invite you to connect with him to begin discussions about CXC's compliant global workforce solutions; GEO, IPEO & EOR for employed and self-employed workers. Companies around the world are now using more flexible workforce models, in order to keep their competitive advantage and adapt to the changing workforce landscape globally. Smart companies plan on increasing their use of remote workers as part of their contingent workforce and overall global workforce strategy in 2021. Talk to CXC about how we can assist. Contact Information CXC Global

Kathryn Hopkins

800-588-0292



www.cxcglobal.com/americas



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from CXC Global Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend