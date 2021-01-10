CVMSDC Welcomed Seven New Corporate Partners in 4th Quarter 2020

Press Releases CVMSDC Press Release

The Carolinas-Virginia Minority Supplier Development Council highlights end-of-year accomplishments, new Corporate Partners and an expanded network of Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs) in 2020.

· Guilford County – Government Administration in North Carolina;

· Hampton Roads Connector Partners – Joint venture construction partnership for the $3.8 billion Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel Expansion project in Virginia;

· American Tire Distributors – North America’s largest tire distributor;

· Starr Electric – Established in 1928, one of the oldest and largest commercial and industrial electrical contracting companies in the Carolinas;

· 84 Lumber – The nation’s largest privately held supplier of building materials;

· Trulieve – A medical cannabis provider with a network of dispensaries;

· Hubbell Inc. (National Partner) – Designs, manufactures and sells electrical and electronic products for construction, industrial and utility applications.



CVMSDC President Dominique Milton said: “We are seeing unprecedented growth nationally and regionally as companies pledge to change the supplier landscape with intentional inclusivity. Doors must be opened to strengthen the economy through diverse businesses. For every $1 spent through the engagement of an MBE, we return $1.72 back into the economy. Every contract makes a difference.”



CVMSDC serves to grow wealth by certifying, developing, connecting and advocating on behalf of its membership, which is represented by Corporate Partners, MBEs, financial institutions and local community partners. Corporations are encouraged to participate in enhancing supplier development initiatives and increasing economic growth opportunities by partnering with CVMSDC and NMSDC (national parent organization). CVMSDC will start 2021 with a Matchmaking event to connect more Corporate Partners (buyers) with MBEs – sellers of goods and services.



