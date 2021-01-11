Golden State Lifeguards to Resume COVID-19 Pool Monitor Program

Press Releases Golden State Lifeguards Press Release

As an experimental service, Golden State Lifeguards began offering COVID19 pool monitors to help HOA pools reopen according to guidelines as set forth by local Southern California health departments and the CDC. Initial feedback indicated that the pools were able to open successfully with a monitor present to ensure capacity limits, social distancing, the use of masks, etc.



As an experimental service, Golden State Lifeguards began offering COVID19 pool monitors to help HOA pools reopen according to guidelines as set forth by local Southern California health departments and the CDC. Initial feedback indicated that the pools were able to open successfully with a monitor present to ensure capacity limits, social distancing, the use of masks, etc.

Golden State Lifeguards has decided to offer this service permanently or until the COVID19 emergency has passed and all restrictions are eased. This service has become quite valuable as residents are being urged to stay at home. With no other activities, swimming has become much more popular in the COVID age.

Seth Lam

747-444-1035



www.goldenstatelifeguards.com



