Golden State Lifeguards

Golden State Lifeguards to Resume COVID-19 Pool Monitor Program


Los Angeles, CA, January 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- As a result of the 2020 COVID19 pandemic, many homeowner association pools were shut down due to strict lockdown orders as per California Governor Newsom and LA City Mayor Garcetti. Late last year HOA pools were given the green light to open up to residents only with strict procedures in place.

As an experimental service, Golden State Lifeguards began offering COVID19 pool monitors to help HOA pools reopen according to guidelines as set forth by local Southern California health departments and the CDC. Initial feedback indicated that the pools were able to open successfully with a monitor present to ensure capacity limits, social distancing, the use of masks, etc.

Golden State Lifeguards has decided to offer this service permanently or until the COVID19 emergency has passed and all restrictions are eased. This service has become quite valuable as residents are being urged to stay at home. With no other activities, swimming has become much more popular in the COVID age.
Contact Information
Golden State Lifeguards
Seth Lam
747-444-1035
Contact
www.goldenstatelifeguards.com

