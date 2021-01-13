Milton Blinds Wins Reader's Choice Award

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Milton Blinds Press Release

Milton, Canada, January 13, 2021 --(



The annual Milton Champion Reader's Choice Awards recognizes the best and brightest companies serving the Milton community. The residents of Milton determine the winners through an online vote. Milton Blinds is so grateful to the community at large for this honour.



This isn't the first time they've had the honour, either. They were also the recipient of two 2017 Milton Champion Reader's Choice "Platinum" Awards, showcasing their dedication to superior window treatments and customer satisfaction, as well as a "Diamond" Award in 2019. They look forward to another year of working with the community that they hold dear.



Milton blinds works with suppliers all around the area because they believe in helping keep the local community vital and vibrant. There's nothing better to them than having the chance to work with other locals and keep Milton strong. They take pride in serving residents and businesses in Milton and around the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). With their growing team, they continue to keep their customers happy, deliver expert service, and high-quality window coverings at a fair price.



Even during the pandemic, they've been working (safely) with the local community to help people businesses make their homes, home-offices, and commercial spaces a more welcoming place to be. Their company offers only quality fabrics and materials and a mix of trendy and classic designs to ensure that everyone can find what they're looking for. With the help of Milton and the surrounding area of Halton, Milton Blinds has been able to double the size of its business in the last 24 months.



They also believe in giving back to the community. This belief is why they founded and self-fund the Donna Phyllis Foundation, whose goal is to contribute to all the good Milton does by raising funds for local students as well as up-cycling unwanted and unneeded pieces of fabric for arts and crafts for the young ones. They are always looking for new drop-off clients, so don't be shy if you have some bright young minds who could use some fabric.



About Milton Blinds

Vikki Rozon

905-876-9057



www.miltonblinds.com/

719 Philbrook Drive, Milton, ON L9T 0E9, Canada



