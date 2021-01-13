Midas Hospitality Hires Marco Zhang

Press Releases Midas Hospitality Press Release

Zhang named Investment Analyst at hotel's growing investment firm

Founded in 2006, Midas Hospitality specializes in the development, management and investment of award-winning hotel properties across the U.S. The firm focuses on select-service and extended-stay experiences for global brands including Hilton, Marriott, and IHG. Midas’ headquarters are located at 1804 Borman Circle Dr. in Maryland Heights, Mo. For more information, call (314) 692-0100. St. Louis, MO, January 13, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Leading hotel development, management and investment firm Midas Hospitality recently named Marco Zhang as an Investment Analyst. In this position, he will assist with client and financial reporting, client relationship management, and industry research. Zhang’s responsibilities include underwriting new investment opportunities, as well as monitoring portfolio companies.Zhang has nearly 15 years of asset valuation and business analysis background in the hospitality industry. Prior to joining Midas Hospitality, he served in various managerial capacities in the United States, Hong Kong, and China. Zhang earned his Master of Management degree in Hospitality with a concentration on Real Estate Finance and Investment from the School of Hotel Administration at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York. He earned his Bachelor of Management degree with a concentration on Tourism Marketing from the Institute of Tourism at Beijing Union University in Beijing, China.“Marco’s extensive financial experience makes him an asset to our organization’s growing investment side of the business,” said Midas Hospitality’s CEO and Co-founder David Robert. “We look forward to his contributions in further expanding our company’s investment opportunities.”Founded in 2006, Midas Hospitality specializes in the development, management and investment of award-winning hotel properties across the U.S. The firm focuses on select-service and extended-stay experiences for global brands including Hilton, Marriott, and IHG. Midas’ headquarters are located at 1804 Borman Circle Dr. in Maryland Heights, Mo. For more information, call (314) 692-0100. Contact Information Midas Hospitality

