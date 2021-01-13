Distinguished Miller Goler Faeges Lapine Lawyers Join Buckley King LPA

Under Brent Buckley, managing partner of Buckley King, the firm has fostered a core commitment to collegiality, client-centered values, and integrity. Steven J. Miller states, “This is a powerful combination both for us and for our clients. Brent and I have known each other since 1979. We recognize the strong values and client alignment of his firm. With Buckley King, we can continue to develop, integrate, and deliver new and broader legal advisory services to clients.”



In addition to Miller, a respected advisor and business litigator, joining Buckley King are corporate and securities lawyer Jay Faeges, real estate lawyers Michael Goler and Ken Lapine, trial lawyer Deborah Michelson, and business and litigation attorney David Kunselman.



