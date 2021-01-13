Premier Medical Staffing Services Receives Top Honors in the 2020 MARKETPLACE Governor’s Awards Competition

Press Releases Premier Medical Staffing Services, LLC Press Release

Milwaukee, WI, January 13, 2021 --(



This year, more than 80 nominations were submitted that highlighted the achievements of Wisconsin businesses of all sizes and industries. Winning companies had to be certified as a minority business enterprise (MBE), a woman-owned business enterprise (WBE) or a service-disabled veteran business (SDVB). Additionally, they needed to demonstrate overall excellence in sales growth, product innovation, employment and management.



“To meet the challenges ahead of us, we must recognize how important inclusion, equity and diversity are to a strong economy,” said Governor Tony Evers. “These awards showcase the important contributions that minority-owned, women-owned and service-disabled veteran-owned businesses make to our communities every day and how they are an important part of building an economy that works for all of us.”



“Premier’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion extends far beyond our designation as a certified Women’s Business Enterprise,” said Laura Hanoski, Owner and Managing Member of Premier Medical Staffing Service. “It is the very core of our mission to ‘make a positive difference in those we serve.’ We believe that this philosophy creates a strong business model that enriches the life of our employees and community.”



Premier Medical Staffing Services and five other companies were recognized in the “large business” (over 25 employees) category. This year marks the first time that Premier Medical Staffing Services has received this tremendous honor.



About Premier Medical Staffing Services, LLC



Katy Konkel

800-439-7012



https://premiermedstaffing.com/



