Horse&Rider OnDemand Releases Rider Fitness Videos

Boulder, CO, February 23, 2021 --(



A go-to source for horse training videos, Horse&Rider OnDemand now features a one-of-a-kind workout program with fitness specialist and equestrian Kelly Altschwager. Designed for riders by riders, subscribers can stay in shape this winter and focus on exercises that’ll help them stay fit for their ride.



“We condition our horses, but sometimes we forget to find time to exercise so we can be fit for our ride,” Horse&Rider OnDemand video producer Nichole Chirico says. “We're so excited to bring Kelly Altschwager on as our fitness expert. Kelly has been a contributor to Horse&Rider for several years now, and we love that she's able to take her experience as a rider and design workouts and stretches that'll help riders in and out of the saddle. We also know that with COVID-19 people are spending more time at home and our goal was to create a workout routine riders could do at home or in the barn without needing a ton of equipment readly available.”



For just $14.99 a month, members can continue to look forward to weekly video releases from the industry’s top Western professionals, on top of our new library of rider-specific fitness videos.



Sign up for Horse&Rider OnDemand and receive a free 7-day trial.



About Horse&Rider OnDemand: The Horse&Rider OnDemand program offers training advice and horse-care tips for riders of all levels of Western disciplines from trusted, proven resources. Featuring legendary horsemen Bud Lyon and Brad Barkemeyer, Horse&Rider OnDemand allows you to access training and horse care advice from your phone, computer, or tablet, whenever and wherever you need it.



About Equine Network LLC

Equine Network LLC is the world's premier horse enthusiast group, with events, memberships, marketing and media that span the globe. With our longstanding, award-winning brands, as well as some of the largest events in the horse industry, we strive to stay the best in our field, continually evolving and expanding our horizons. Equine Network owns and operates three of the world's largest, most prestigious Western horse sport competitions: the U.S. Team Roping Championships, National Team Roping and the World Series of Team Roping. Through our membership services, we provide roadside assistance to more than 40,000 horse trailer owners and members, as well as online learning opportunities to thousands of subscribers. Equine Network also offers a valuable channel for marketing solutions through eight well-known equine industry information platforms that reach more than 3 million individuals and 600-plus leading companies. Learn more at equinetwork.com Contact Information Active Interest Media Equine Network

Nichole Chirico

303-253-6408



https://ondemand.horseandrider.com/



