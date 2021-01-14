PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Red Metric Law

Priscilla Ortiz, Paralegal at Red Metric Law Firm in Hayward, CA, Shares a Golden Milk Latte


Learn how to make a Golden Milk Latte at work by following a few simple steps.

Hayward, CA, January 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Red Metric Law has released a new YouTube video tutorial. Priscilla Ortiz, a paralegal, at a Bay Area criminal defense law firm, continues Red Metric’s new series named, “Keep it Frothy.” This series is a weekly, tutorial-style show that features a variety of coffee and tea infusions. A great idea for those who are seeking to get creative with breakfast beverages. If you missed Priscilla’s first video, The Lavender Latte, you can check it out on Red Metric Law’s YouTube channel.

In this episode, Priscilla demonstrates how to create a golden milk with just five ingredients. The video is five minutes long and perfect for beginners and plant-based viewers who are seeking to spruce up a morning routine.

To watch the full video, visit @redmetriclaw on YouTube

To book a free consultation please call 1-8338-NO-JAIL

Red Metric Law Office Locations:
-Hayward Office: 22544 Main Street, Hayward, California 94541

-Oakland Office: 420 3rd Street, Suite 250, Oakland, California 94607

-San Francisco Office: 535 Mission Street, 14th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94105

-Manteca Office: 1463 Moffat Blvd., Suite 9B, Manteca, CA 95336

-San Jose Office: 333 West San Carlos Street, San Jose, CA 95110
Contact Information
Red Metric Law
Cristina Becerra
1-510-999-5879
Contact
www.redmetric.com

