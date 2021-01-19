PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
NY Merchant Capital Promote Dennis Ng to Senior Account Manager


Singapore, Singapore, January 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- NY Merchant Capital announced the promotion of Dennis Ng from Jnr Account Manager to Senior Account Manager, effective immediately.

Chief Executive Officer Christopher Stewart made the announcement and had the following statement, "Dennis has been a rising star for NY Merchant Capital since joining the team back in 2018 as an intern. Dennis quickly worked his way up through our ranks once he decided he wanted to swap his internship for a full time position, his knowledge about the markets and his compassion for NY Merchant Capitals clients are exactly the qualities NY Merchant Capital look for. The whole team look forward to working with Dennis for many years to come."

NY Merchant Capital offer a whole range of different internships and are always searching for new members of their ever growing team.
