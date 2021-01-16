Local Businesswoman Picks Up Best Coaching Professional Award

Press Releases Growth Idea Press Release

London, United Kingdom, January 16, 2021 --(



Shweta is one of the leading authorities on business value building and this award adds to a long list of accolades she has built up over a decade of helping business executives to improve upon their leadership, management and business strategy.



She is a respected speaker, having delivered keynotes at events such as the Business Show and Going Global. She has also written an Amazon bestseller, Sparks: Ideas to Ignite Business Growth. The framework her book is based upon, the 6M model, is her personal how-to on building a profitable business.



Growth Idea, led by Shweta and her team of specialist consultants, aids business executives in reaching the next level of growth for their businesses. Their High Performance Executive Board programme is built upon the established support of a board of directors and provides a higher level of support and accountability to SME’s, who may not have the resources or experience for this otherwise.



Along with the support of a selected board of executives, her clients also receive the support of a dedicated consultant and a team of experts in areas such as sales, marketing and finance.



Jhajharia’s other notable awards have included two prestigious Stevie® Awards, known as the "Oscars of the business world," CEO Monthly’s Outstanding Business Woman of the Year, Top 20 Global Trainers and Influencers of 2020 and she has been ranked amongst the Global Top 30 Coaching Professionals since 2017, the first British-Indian woman to have reached this achievement.



The SME News awards recognises businesses that strive to be the best in their fields and that distinguish themselves from their competitors. Awards are awarded based purely on merit, so winners are recognised because they have worked themselves to the top of their field and are stand-out performers.



"I am delighted and humbled at being recognised by SME News for this award," Jhajharia said. "This award comes at a time when many businesses may be feeling the strain but I credit, as always, the efforts of my team and my clients, for showing the fortitude to come out fighting and thriving as a result." Contact Information Growth Idea

Amol Maheshwari

+442076271234

growthidea.co.uk

Amol Maheshwari

+442076271234



growthidea.co.uk



