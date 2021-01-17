GRIFFIN Solutions Group Announces New CEO

Press Releases AcquireTek Press Release

GRIFFIN Solutions Group is a software development and consulting firm providing mobile and web applications, data analytics and reporting services, and IT system integration solutions. We utilize Agile Development methodologies in our collaborations and are fully responsive and flexible to client change requests in requirements and project scope. Atlanta, GA, January 17, 2021 --( PR.com )-- GRIFFIN Solutions Group, an Atlanta based custom software development company, and part of the THH-Holdings LLC family of businesses, has named John Kaltz as the next CEO. As the CEO of GRIFFIN Solutions Group, he is responsible for the growth and continued efficient delivery of services for GRIFFIN customers and team members. Kaltz served as CIO of McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce for the past 4 years and brings not only his technical knowledge, but also business leadership skills to GRIFFIN.“I still get that sense of pride and accomplishment when someone says ‘thank you’ or ‘this is awesome’ when a new product is introduced or a business process is automated,” admitted Kaltz. "With every day that passes, more and more companies are relying on technology solutions to drive their businesses. GRIFFIN has been providing these solutions for companies since 2009. One of the reasons I chose GRIFFIN is because we get to help companies move forward every day. Not just one company but many."Kaltz is replacing Dan Hoover as CEO of GRIFFIN Solutions Group. Hoover served as GRIFFIN CEO for 3 years and recently was named a Managing Partner of THH-Holdings LLC, overseeing delivery operations for all the THH portfolio of companies. These companies are GRIFFIN Solutions Group, AcquireTek, 4Cloud Services and The Jitu. Hoover was responsible for the record growth of GRIFFIN and will now implement his successes across all four companies. His focus on understanding the client’s business problem and delivering a solution will be invaluable to THH-Holdings company growth.“Being CEO of GRIFFIN was a challenge I enjoyed. John and I have worked together before and we share the same commitment to delivery for our customers and opportunities for our team members so I know there will be great continuity,” states Hoover. "I am looking forward to working across our family of companies within THH-Holdings to continue the commitment on delivery for our customers around the world."GRIFFIN Solutions Group is a software development and consulting firm providing mobile and web applications, data analytics and reporting services, and IT system integration solutions. We utilize Agile Development methodologies in our collaborations and are fully responsive and flexible to client change requests in requirements and project scope. Contact Information THH, LLC

