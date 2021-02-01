Greg Bennett Joins HBS Systems to Lead Equipment Dealership and Rental Software Sales

Press Releases HBS Systems Press Release

Bennett will lead the company's sales strategy, technology partnerships, and growth opportunities through market penetration, product expansion, market development, acquisition and diversification. Greg brings more than 25 years of equipment dealership and rental software sales management experience as well as proven global expansion strategies to HBS Systems.

Richardson, TX, February 01, 2021 --



Bennett, the son, and grandson of Indiana farmers is a veteran equipment expert with more than 25 years of experience leading teams in the equipment dealership and rental software industry. In this new role, Greg will drive the company’s sales strategy, technology partnerships, and growth opportunities.



Bennett began his career with the JLG Caterpillar Alliance and most recently served as VP of Sales at Point of Rental leading the expansive growth to more than 70+ countries. He began his duties with HBS Systems in 1st Qtr. 2020 and has already had a positive impact on the 35-year-old industry-leading equipment dealer software company, increasing sales and influencing the development team in addition to adding two new Regional Sales Managers, Kasey Klopfenstein in the Southwest Region and Matt Petrov in the Western Region.



“Greg’s extensive sales and management leadership experience position him well to enhance HBS System’s fully integrated ERP growth while we continue advancing our technology,” said Chad Stone, HBS Systems President & CEO. “He understands the complexities of building out and leading a global sales organization with a strong focus on driving efficiencies that will benefit HBS Systems, its customers, and our partners.”



