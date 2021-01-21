Pablo Hendler, Partner at Potomac Law Group to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s A Comprehensive Guide on Section 101 Patentable Subject Matter



In this CLE Webcast, patent litigators Anthony Fuga (Holland & Knight LLP) and Pablo Hendler (Potomac Law Group) will explore recent litigation developments surrounding Section 101 patent eligibility and how the future will look like. As they delve into American Axle and other notable patent cases and court decisions, the speakers will also provide practical strategies in bringing out the best in patent litigations in today’s rapidly evolving legal climate.



Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:



Section 101 Patent Eligibility: Legal Overview

Trends and Updates

American Axle and Other Notable Court Rulings

Common Risks and Pitfalls

Best Litigation Practices



About Pablo Hendler



Pablo Hendler is a Partner in the Potomac Law Group’s Litigation, Intellectual Property, Patent, and Technology and IP Transactions Practices. The Potomac Law Group is a national, modern law firm comprised of attorneys with outstanding credentials including extensive professional experience. In that regard, Pablo is a Big Ten-educated (Michigan undergrad and Northwestern law) researcher, inventor and litigator. He has counseled clients for more than 25 years on intellectual property matters, particularly in the life sciences fields. His clients have consistently praised him as an "excellent lawyer" and a “sharpshooting” litigator, particularly for his "sterling" work in ANDA litigations. They are comforted by his "seen-and-done-it-all experience." Pablo is also actively involved in pro bono immigration work.



About Potomac Law Group



Potomac Law Group is a modern, national law firm that is built on a simple premise: that companies of all sizes, across all industries, should have access to top-tier legal services without the premium price tag. Delivering this promise required a revolutionary change in the traditional business model. Potomac Law eliminated unnecessary extras - opulent offices, excessive expense accounts, and lavish summer associate programs - and focused our efforts on what ultimately matters: providing an elite group of legal professionals to serve our clients. Our attorneys are highly-experienced professionals that have excelled as partners, counsel, and senior associates at internationally-recognized law firms.



About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.



Andrew Macleod

646-844-0200



www.theknowledgegroup.org



