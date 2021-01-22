Hot Tub Dealer in St. Louis Serving Florissant and Webster Groves, MO Shares How a Hot Tub Will Help Keep New Year’s Resolutions

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Baker Pool & Spa Press Release

Baker Pool & Spa Selling Hot Spring Spas in St. Louis, Florissant, Arnold Webster Groves, Missouri Publishes Helpful New Year’s Resolution Guide.

St. Louis, MO, January 22, 2021 --(



“Resolutions, lots of people make them, and New Year’s Eve is the most common time for those that do,” said John McCormick of Baker Pool & Spa. Too often however, people make those resolutions in haste with no real plan of how to make them last.



Installing a hot tub in the yard or on a patio is fast and easy, but the best thing about them is that they have real benefits for the body, mind, and spirit, and they can help people realize the full potential of their New Year’s goals.



Here are three ways a hot tub will help people keep the resolutions they made on New Year’s Eve.



Soaking in a Hot Tub Lowers Stress – There have been several studies in recent years showing that soaking in a hot tub for 15 to 20 minutes can significantly reduce stress in the body. There are several reasons for this phenomenon, from the way the buoyancy of the water takes all of the weight off of muscles and joints to the relaxation effects of the swirling hot water on the mind and spirit. Soaking for a few minutes every day in the hot tub keeps people’s spirits high and gives them the emotional boost to keep going and working to keep their goals.



Using a Hot Tub Lowers Blood Sugar and Revives the Body – People today live crazy, hectic lives. For many, the standard American diet also floods the system with sugar and starch, creating a lethargy that is difficult to beat. It makes it hard enough to get through the day’s requirements, much less make the changes desired for a better life. The hot tub’s heat and massage increases blood flow, sending oxygenated blood to the brain and all of the body’s vital organs, giving people the boost they need to push on through to bigger and better goals.



A Few Minutes at Night in a Hot Tub Helps You Sleep Better – When people are tired, it’s hard to concentrate on anything at all, much less pushing through to keep a lofty goal. Soaking in the hot tub for 20 minutes before bedtime prepares the body for a good night’s sleep so that people can be refreshed and ready to meet all challenges head-on the following day. By increasing the body temperature, then getting out of the hot tub and cooling down, the body’s internal system is triggered to sleep. The simple act of soaking in the soothing water and calm atmosphere of the hot tub is peaceful and relaxes the mind to "shut off" and go to sleep as well.



To learn more about the benefits of owning a Hot Spring Spa, pick up a copy of a free hot tub buyer’s guide from Baker Pool & Spa. Just give them a call or visit the website at: www.BakerPool.com



About Us

Baker Pool & Spa is the exclusive dealer of the best portable hot tubs on the market. We proudly provide the St. Louis area with quality hot tubs from Hot Spring! With many of the industry’s favorite models available, we’re sure to have just the right model to fit your lifestyle, backyard, and budget. Additionally, we offer certified pre-owned hot tubs and portable spas. We’re continually getting new trades, so be sure to check our website to see the latest models available at unbeatable prices.



Located conveniently in Chesterfield, we provide swimming pool and hot tub remedies to a variety of St. Louis surrounding cities, including St. Charles, St. Peters, O’Fallon, Wentzville, Fenton, Union, Pacific, Washington, and many more!



To learn more, pick up a copy of their hot tub buyer’s guide just call 636-532-3133 or go to www.BakerPool.com



John McCormick

Baker Pool & Spa

6 THF Blvd.

Chesterfield, MO 63005

