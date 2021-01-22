Urbandale Plug and Play Hot Spring Spas Hot Tubs Dealer Selling Swim Spas and Saunas Publishes 3 Ways to Stay Healthy This Year

Urbandale, IA, January 22, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- Hot Spring Spas of Iowa and Minnesota, a hot tub, swim spa, and sauna retailer serving the Urbandale and Des Moines area shares tips on How to Stay Healthy in the New Year.
“New Year’s resolutions are wonderful, but they aren’t worth much without a plan,” says Jason Rounds, General Manager. Here are 3 great ways to make healthy New Year’s resolutions stick and become a reality:
Plan Daily Exercise: Exercise is an essential part of any healthy lifestyle. It’s also one of the most ignored aspects. It just seems too hard. In reality, once people convince themselves to get off the couch and exercise, they feel much better for it, and some even become addicted to the feeling exercise provides.
Putting the desire to exercise into writing, and scheduling the time to exercise, defeats two of the biggest excuses people have for not working out. Having the plan written out helps solidify the idea and keeps it visible rather than something that needs to be remembered. Secondly, having the plan written and scheduled puts it into the daily routine, making sure there is time to do the workout.
Plan to Eat Right: Eating right is easy to do. There is a lot of information available now to help people make the best choices for their health. However, as easy as it is to do, it is also easy to forget. There are plenty of great options for meals and snacks to give people all of the choices they need for healthy living. Writing down the meals for the day helps people stay on track.
Writing down a plan to eat better also helps people avoid the flip-flop of going from one eating plan to another. It prevents snap decisions that may not be as healthy as it seems at first and allows people to create a menu plan they feel comfortable with and will follow.
Plan to Get Rid of Stress with a Backyard Hot Tub: No matter how much people exercise or how well they eat, when stress levels are high, all of that is defeated. Stress can have a horrible effect on diet and the quality of life as well. Getting rid of stress should be a daily consideration. One of the best ways to get rid of stress is to soak it away. Soaking in the warm water of a hot tub every day is a great way to reduce the effects of stress from work, school, or household duties.
Consumers wanting to learn more about hot tubs are encouraged to pick up a copy of this free hot tub buyer’s guide, 7 Critical Questions You Must Ask Before You Buy a Hot Tub. Just call 515-270-8702 or visit the company website for more information at: www.HotSpringGreen.com
About Us
Hot Spring Spas of Des Moines and Minneapolis offers a large selection of new and used hot tubs, swim spas, and saunas for sale. We are the area’s premier source for Hot Spring Spas and Hot Tubs, Endless Pools, Saunatec, Finnleo Saunas, A & B Backyard Accessories, and proudly carry the SilkBalance for Spas water treatment system.
To learn more, pick up a copy of this free buyer’s guide, 7 Critical Questions You Must Ask Before You Buy a Hot Tub. Just call 515-270-8702 or go to www.HotSpringGreen.com.
Hot Spring Spas of Des Moines Iowa
10860 Hickman Rd
Clive, IA 50325
515-270-8702
Hot Spring Spas of Carroll Iowa
18134 Highway 71
Carroll, IA 51401
712-792-3376
Hot Spring Spas of Arnolds Park
244 Okoboji Grove Rd N
Arnolds Park, IA 51360
712-332-7928
Hot Spring Spas of Burnsville
14350 Buck Hill Rd
Burnsville, MN 55306
952-933-9040
Hot Spring Spas of Woodbury
650 Commerce Dr, Suite 150
Woodbury, MN 55125
651-731-9745
Hot Spring Spas of Plymouth
14100 21st Ave N, Suite B
Plymouth, MN 55447
763-450-5310