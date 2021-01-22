iGrafx Named Best Compliance Management System of 2021 by Digital.com

Press Releases iGrafx Press Release

The company was ranked among the most reliable solutions to help monitor and audit business processes.

Tualatin, OR, January 22, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has named iGrafx to its list of the best compliance management systems (CMS) of 2021. The top platforms were evaluated based on core features and reporting tools.iGrafx and other solutions were required to support a variety of compliance types from different industries and government regulators. Experts at Digital.com also selected platforms with tools that can effectively manage document and policy creation, risk monitoring, issue resolution, and audit completion. Reporting capabilities are also critical for maintaining accuracy and credibility.Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 70 solutions. To access the complete list of best compliance management systems, please visit https://digital.com/compliance-management-systems/.About iGrafxiGrafx believes that process is at the center of everything. They deliver business transformation software that turns your processes into a portfolio of valuable assets. Their Business Transformation Platform gives power to your Process Knowledge by providing with the most collaborative & comprehensive platform for process discovery & analysis, RPA & workflow automation, customer journey, governance, risk, compliance, and more. Our solutions are available as SaaS and private cloud deployment and are the most scalable, currently supporting the largest, global enterprises with over 100k users.About Digital.comDigital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/. Contact Information iGrafx

Christina Dieckmeyer

503-404-6050



www.igrafx.com



