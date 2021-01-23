Audience Serv Strengthens Top Management and Appoints Two New Vice Presidents

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Audience Serv Press Release

Email: elisabeth.pester@audienceserv.com Berlin, Germany, January 23, 2021 --( PR.com )-- With the appointment of Karsten Eckhardt and Tobias Vogel as Vice President, Audience Serv strengthens its top management at the beginning of 2021. As VP Data Analytics, Karsten Eckhardt is responsible for monitoring business data. In addition, he is in charge of the technical and strategic development and deployment of campaign management and deliverability. Eckhardt wants to optimize data management through close cooperation with Account and Campaign Management, the Lead Engineers, and Deliverability Team. Karsten Eckhardt reports to Carlo Biondo, COO of Audience Serv. With his appointment as VP Lead Generation, Tobias Vogel is now responsible for strategic planning as well as direct and indirect sales activities in the lead generation division. Vogel intends to use his expertise to further strengthen Audience Serv's market position. Tobias Vogel reports to David Pikart, founder and Co-CEO of Audience Serv.“With Karsten and Tobias joining our top management, we can continue to expand our lead generation solutions and further optimize our data management. Both areas are essential for Audience Serv's market position. Not only have they proven their expertise in recent years, but also their ability to successfully implement short and long-term goals. That is why we see both of them as an ideal choice for these positions,” says David Pikart, founder and Co-CEO of Audience Serv.Karsten Eckhardt has been working as data scientist for Audience Serv since 2018. In his role, he supports the company with data-driven and analytical processes in order to ensure and further optimize the database quality of the targeting specialist Audience Serv. Eckhardt previously worked as an analyst in the Credit Risk Management Advisory & Innovation department at Commerzbank AG in Frankfurt.Tobias Vogel has been with Audience Serv since 2019. Since he joined as Head of Lead Generation, he is in charge of the development and management of the online lead generation division. With his conceptual and strategic responsibility, Tobias Vogel develops customer strategies to efficiently exploit sales potential. Prior to that, he was Marketing Executive at WD-40 Company and Sales Marketing Manager at AdSalsa.About Audience ServAudience Serv is an International customer acquisition specialist with offices in Berlin, Munich, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Singapore, and Hanoi. Founded in 2008, the company has an experienced and enthusiastic team of more than 90 Audience Experts globally, who are working on developing the perfect method for target group segmentation. Using techniques from machine learning and artificial intelligence, Audience Serv runs highly targeted online campaigns across multiple marketing channels. The company made it their mission to consistently exceed client expectations in terms of both service levels and campaign outcomes.More information: www.audienceserv.comPress ContactElisabeth PesterGlobal Marketing ManagerAudience Serv GmbHTel. +49 30 467 2401-0Email: elisabeth.pester@audienceserv.com Contact Information Audience Serv

