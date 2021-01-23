Press Releases Amptize Press Release

Receive press releases from Amptize: By Email RSS Feeds: Amptize Wins "The Agency Of The Year" GOLD Award

Amptize won “The Agency Of The Year” GOLD Award by AWM, “Guru Of The Day” award by WGA, and Nominee of Awards by CSSAS.

Fort Myers, FL, January 23, 2021 --(



The 2020 awards resulted in data from over 11,400 agencies. Ad World Masters choose the best agencies around the world through their underlying technology and unique data. The results are based on the company’s reputation which includes work quality, web/domain authority, reviews, search engine optimization (SEO), social presence, and more.



Ad World Masters’ “Agencies of the Year” list is a trusted resource as it is featured on Insider, CrunchBase, and AngelList.



Amptize also won the “Guru Of The Day” award by Web Guru Awards last year in November. The web design company also a Nominee of Awards by CSS Awards Showcase in 2020.



“We are thankful to all the award companies especially Ad World Masters for the appreciation and motivating us to keep the quality work up with this award,” says Mandeep Singh, the Founder/CEO of Amptize.



About Amptize

Amptize is an award-winning company that offers high-quality web services including custom responsive website design, SEO-friendly web development, reliable website maintenance, high-speed web hosting, search engine optimization, email marketing, logo design, branding, and digital marketing.



Contact Info:

Amptize

hello@amptize.com

+91 (906) 200-0056 Fort Myers, FL, January 23, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Amptize, known for his quality web services, has won “The Agency Of The Year” GOLD Award by Ad World Masters. The Ad World Masters revealed the results on January 14, 2021, and announced Amptize the winner with a score of 9.2 out of 10.The 2020 awards resulted in data from over 11,400 agencies. Ad World Masters choose the best agencies around the world through their underlying technology and unique data. The results are based on the company’s reputation which includes work quality, web/domain authority, reviews, search engine optimization (SEO), social presence, and more.Ad World Masters’ “Agencies of the Year” list is a trusted resource as it is featured on Insider, CrunchBase, and AngelList.Amptize also won the “Guru Of The Day” award by Web Guru Awards last year in November. The web design company also a Nominee of Awards by CSS Awards Showcase in 2020.“We are thankful to all the award companies especially Ad World Masters for the appreciation and motivating us to keep the quality work up with this award,” says Mandeep Singh, the Founder/CEO of Amptize.About AmptizeAmptize is an award-winning company that offers high-quality web services including custom responsive website design, SEO-friendly web development, reliable website maintenance, high-speed web hosting, search engine optimization, email marketing, logo design, branding, and digital marketing.Contact Info:Amptizehello@amptize.com+91 (906) 200-0056 Contact Information Amptize

Mandeep Singh

+91 906.200.0056



https://amptize.com

Amptize is an award-winning company established to transform your business into a digital environment.



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Amptize