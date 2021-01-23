CSH Translation Named Best Translation Company in Miami 2020

Press Releases CSH Translation Press Release

Local Miami language service provider recognized for excellence in translation among readers of the Daily Business Review in 2020 “Best Of” awards.

Miami, FL, January 23, 2021 --(



“I am extremely grateful to receive this recognition again, and I am delighted to receive some positive news from what was otherwise a challenging year,” says Sánchez-Hervás. The year 2020 was marked by a global pandemic that affected large and small businesses alike. Much of the US was shut down in early March 2020, leaving businesses no choice but to temporarily close. Unfortunately, many of those businesses never reopened and the coronavirus pandemic spurred the close of over 100,000 businesses in the US alone, according to Fortune.com.[1]



“I know many small businesses have suffered and I am grateful to come out on the other side. I am thankful to my strong support system - my loyal clients and my family—without their undying support, I would not be here,” continues Sánchez-Hervás.



She started the company on her own in 2014 after graduating with her Masters from NYU and moving to Miami, Florida. The Tallahassee native was born to a Cuban father and Spanish mother and was raised bilingual. She now speaks 5 languages fluently and is always learning new ones. “One of the things I love most about what I do is that it pushes me to always practice my languages and expand my knowledge in each of them. I never stop learning, and am working on picking up other languages too,” says the entrepreneur positively.



CSH Translation is located in Miami’s financial district - Brickell - and currently offers translation in over 20 languages. They have translated over 8 million words to date.



Carolina Sánchez-Hervás

786-563-3032



www.cshtranslation.com



