Hot Tubs Steamboat Springs, Caldera Spa Dealer Publishes Guide: “Stick to Your Diet and Reduce Stress”

Spa Country Selling Caldera Spas and Hot Tubs in Steamboat Springs and Craig, Colorado Publishes Tips to Stick to Your Diet and Reduce Stress in the New Year.

www.SteamboatHotTubs.com Steamboat Springs, CO, January 23, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Spa Country, a premier Caldera Spas and hot tubs dealer serving the greater Steamboat Springs area, publishes tips on “How to Stick to Your Diet, Stay Motivated and Reduce Stress in the New Year.”“With the new year underway, it can be easy to lose focus of weight loss plans started last year. After a season of celebration, a lot of us have gained a few pounds, which can make it even harder to get back on track,” said Austin Nelson of Spa Country.Remember that even if a few pounds came back, giving up only ensures even more weight gain. Get back up and get started again, and those few pounds that may have gotten added over the holidays will go away quickly, and more weight loss will follow.Here are three ways to stick to your diet.Stay Motivated – Use daily motivations that keep you focused on your goal. When creating the lines to repeat each day, keep them positive. Remember the reasons for wanting to lose weight. Keep the feeling of how good it is to lose weight and what new things you can do after losing several pounds at the front of the mind at all times.Be Accountable – Don’t give weight loss plans over to luck or memory. The mind is a curious thing, and it is more than happy to let us slide a little and forget to eat right. By keeping a journal of meals and exercise times, not only will it be unable to trick us into eating too much or not getting in that workout, but seeing the result of our hard work is right in front of us. Many free phone apps are available to count calories, log time exercised, and even talk to others when feelings of weakness occur.Soak to Release Stress in a Backyard Hot Tub – Don’t let a hectic life overwhelm diet plans. Most of us know how bad stress is for us in general, but some are surprised to learn that stress can cause weight gain.Soaking in a Caldera Spa for 20 minutes each night is a great way to relax and unwind at the end of the day. Hot water hydrotherapy relaxes muscles and soothes tense nerves. The pulsating jets create massaging relief for muscles bunched up either from a hard workout session or just dealing with daily stress. Getting that relaxation right before bed also helps people sleep better. Sleeping deeply and for the right amount of time each night is better for overall health and well-being.To learn more about the benefits of owning a hot tub, get a free brochure or price quote, call 970-824-2121 or visit our website at: www.SteamboatHotTubs.com.About UsSpa Country has serving Routt and Moffat County, Colorado since 1994 and have grown to be a premier Caldera Spas dealer through service and integrity. We still believe in old fashioned customer care. In addition to our spa showroom, we also offer a complete line of chemicals and accessories for all of our products. We are very proud of our certified, in-house staff who will provide professional installation and familiarize you with your spa’s care and lifetime enjoyment. We have a full-time service, water maintenance, and repair department for all spa brands that will take care of all your supplies and service needs. Need service? We take great pride in providing the best service to our customers. Since the beginning, it’s been our commitment, and it’s what sets us apart from the others!To learn more about the benefits of owning a hot tub, get a free brochure or price quote, call 970-824-2121 or visit our website at: www.SteamboatHotTubs.comAustin NelsonSpa Country1598 West Victory WayCraig, CO 81625970-824-2121www.SteamboatHotTubs.com Contact Information Spa Country

https://steamboathottubs.com/



