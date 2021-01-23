Oregon Hospice Gives Tips for Talking to Children About Death

Press Releases Harbor Light Hospice Press Release

Harbor Light Hospice, an Oregon Hospice Agency, recently released a blog that provides tips for talking to children about death. The new blog focuses on explaining how to approach this difficult process.

Winfield, IL, January 23, 2021 --



Harbor Light offers readers some valuable information regarding how to talk to children about dealing with death and what to say in this hard situation. In the article, the team at Harbor Light provides some helpful tips to use including telling the truth, being prepared for the different reactions, sharing harsh information in small doses, and being comfortable saying that you don't know. Harbor Light's caring and compassionate team of experts understand this is not an easy thing to do, but hope that these tips will help make it easier when you find yourself in this crucial situation.



While this new article focuses on explaining the details of how to properly talk to children about death, Harbor Light Hospice's website provides visitors with more information regarding their team, experience, as well as a full list of service offerings. Harbor Light Hospice offers hospice care services that can handle conditions including ALS, cancer, dementia, Alzheimer's, heart disease, HIV/AIDS, lung disease, neurological disorders, and more. The team at Harbor Light Hospice is dedicated to helping provide their patients with compassionate care and giving them the best quality of life that they can.



Stephanie Rosenbaum

630-682-3871



https://www.harborlighthospice.com

1N131 County Farm Rd, Winfield, Illinois, United States, 60190



