Medicare Supplement Association Sets 2021 Conference Hashtag

Los Angeles, CA, January 25, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI) has filed a Hashtag for those looking to follow news regarding the 2021 National Medicare Supplement insurance industry conference."There is growing excitement for an actual in-person conference where the nation's top companies and insurance professionals can meet and network," states Jesse Slome, AAMSI's director. The national Medigap industry conference will now take place September 8-10, 2021 at the Schaumburg, IL Convention Center."Zoom will never replace the benefits of in-person networking and we are looking forward to a sell-out event," Slome explains. "In fact, registrations have started coming in on the first day the system started accepting applications."To help interested parties follow conference news and communicate with others, the Association has established the Hashtag #MedSupp2021. "There is a lot of news surrounding this conference, especially as we prepare the free day that's an ideal opportunity for agents and brokers," Slome notes.For more information the conference, visit the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance at www.medicaresupp.org/2021. Contact Information American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance

Jesse R. Slome

818-597-3205



www.medicaresupp.org



