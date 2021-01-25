PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
American Association for Medicare Supplement...

Press Release

Receive press releases from American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance: By Email RSS Feeds:

Medicare Supplement Association Sets 2021 Conference Hashtag


Los Angeles, CA, January 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI) has filed a Hashtag for those looking to follow news regarding the 2021 National Medicare Supplement insurance industry conference.

"There is growing excitement for an actual in-person conference where the nation's top companies and insurance professionals can meet and network," states Jesse Slome, AAMSI's director. The national Medigap industry conference will now take place September 8-10, 2021 at the Schaumburg, IL Convention Center.

"Zoom will never replace the benefits of in-person networking and we are looking forward to a sell-out event," Slome explains. "In fact, registrations have started coming in on the first day the system started accepting applications."

To help interested parties follow conference news and communicate with others, the Association has established the Hashtag #MedSupp2021. "There is a lot of news surrounding this conference, especially as we prepare the free day that's an ideal opportunity for agents and brokers," Slome notes.

For more information the conference, visit the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance at www.medicaresupp.org/2021.
Contact Information
American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance
Jesse R. Slome
818-597-3205
Contact
www.medicaresupp.org

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help