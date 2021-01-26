HostGoi Wins the Top 10 Shared Hosting 2021 Award by HostAdvice

Press Releases HostGoi Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

To know more about HostGoi, visit https://www.hostgoi.com/ Los Angeles, CA, January 26, 2021 --( PR.com )-- HostGoi, the leading web hosting company based in India, has been awarded as the Top 10 Shared Hosting 2021 by HostAdvice. HostAdvice analyzes medium and large web hosting companies every year and this is another great achievement for HostGoi in being committed to offering customers globally the best-in-class shared hosting services.The Top 10 Shared Hosting 2021 is awarded to the web hosting companies listed in the publication’s Top 10 in the best-shared host category. HostGoi’s team is constantly taking efforts to optimize their shared hosting environment so that its customers’ websites perform at the best possible level.HostGoi is one of the top 10 companies from across the web that qualified for this award. Experts at HostAdvice noticed that HostGoi received 281 user reviews and as a part of their quality check they decided to review their shared hosting services. During the analysis, HostGoi passed all their tests with great success and was listed in the Top 10 Shared Hosting 2021 by HostAdvice.About HostGoi:Founded in 2018, HostGoi is a leading web hosting company based in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, India. They take the pride in offering robust web hosting services by using the latest technology on their server hardware to all their customers based globally. Apart from the powerful web hosting solutions, they offer 24/7 award-winning support via live chat and email. They ensure to meet every business’s needs by catering them with all types of web hosting services.To know more about HostGoi, visit https://www.hostgoi.com/ Contact Information HostGoi Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Natan Ray

738-408-7247



https://www.hostgoi.com



