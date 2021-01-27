Sai Avula with Grant Thornton, LLP to Speak at the Knowledge Group’s Improving Sales Tax Automation in the Manufacturing Industry: What Your Company Needs to Know



New York, NY, January 27, 2021



Event Synopsis:



Tax automation is not necessarily a new topic for global manufacturers. Over the years, many businesses within this sector have adopted scalable and affordable technology solutions enabling significantly improved accuracy in determination, filing and remittance. However, sales tax technology has evolved significantly over the years, and it’s definitely time to consider whether your company is fully utilizing the value that your sales tax technology solution provides.



In this live webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and distinguished professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group will present the audience with a comprehensive discussion of sales tax automation in the manufacturing industry. Speakers will also share best practices to maximize its value in a world where rules and requirements can change with a moment's notice.



Key topics include:



· Sales Tax compliance challenges faced by manufacturers

· Best practice in deploying sales tax automation to meet those challenges

· How manufacturers might take sales tax automation to the next level

· Considerations in choosing the right sales tax automation software



About Sai Avula



Sai Avula is a Managing Director in Grant Thornton’s Tax Services practice, providing indirect tax automation services to companies across the U.S. He has extensive experience in systems implementation and automation of indirect taxes (VAT, GST, US sales h use taxes). His primary focus is implementation of indirect tax determination and reporting with in the ERP systems (like SAP, Oracle, NetSuite etc) or Procurement platforms (Ariba, Coupa etc) or Billing platforms. A lot of these implementations often involve integration with a 3rd party tax engines like Vertex, Avalara, Sovos and OneSource Determination ( fka Sabrix) and Sai has extensive experience working with all of these leading tax engines and their various solutions.



About Grant Thornton, LLP



Grant Thornton LLP (Grant Thornton) is the U.S. member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd, one of the world’s leading organizations of independent audit, tax and advisory firms. Grant Thornton has revenues of $1.92 billion and operates more than 50 offices. People-focused and purpose driven culture is at the center of the Grant Thornton experience. Grant Thornton’s approach to innovation is strategic, client focused and pragmatic.



About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.



