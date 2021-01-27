Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases United Real Estate Press Release

Receive press releases from United Real Estate: By Email RSS Feeds: North Texas Executives Named Among Most Influential Real Estate Leaders

United® Real Estate Recognized in National Ranking for Seventh Time

Dallas, TX, January 27, 2021 --



The SP 200 annual ranking considers the professional accomplishments and influence of more than 3,000 residential real estate leaders, weighing multiple criteria including company size, decision-making power, large initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, financial resources and profitability, as well as the organization’s overall impact within the residential brokerage industry.



In 2020, Duffy and Haase, along with the company’s leadership team, led the continued expansion of United® Real Estate, doubling its agent count following its late 2019 merger with Charles Rutenberg Realty-Ft. Lauderdale and December 2020 mergers with Nashville-based Benchmark Realty and Virtual Properties Realty (VPR), based in Atlanta.



The same year, the North Texas Company announced a major initiative to generate economic impact and communities throughout the nation by returning $1 billion in transactional efficiencies to local markets by 2025. Through its 100-percent gross commission structure, United returns agent sales commission dollars normally retained by traditional brokerage models back to the agent and local economy. The firm anticipates it will eclipse its goal within four years.



“It’s an honor to be recognized and named to the Power 200 again,” said Duffy. “As we continue our tremendous growth and surpass more major milestones in 2021, what I look forward to most is seeing our clients, brokers and agents benefit from our success," he added.



In 2020, the company also recently announced deployment completion of its Agent & Broker Productivity Platform – Bullseye™. The proprietary technology is the realization of a decade of investment in technology development and provides agents with next-generation technology, training, tools and services. As a result, agents can create exceptional client experiences and transact sales 100-percent virtually, if their clients desire.



“It is certainly an honor to be recognized by my industry colleagues, but the highest honor is being allowed to serve our agents and employees within our company,” stated Haase. “I am reminded daily of our team’s important role in helping clients make well-informed decisions and in helping to change the financial trajectory of our agents’ careers. They’re the reason I love what I do,” he added.



United Real Estate has a network of more than 100 offices, 10,500 agents closing over 48,000 transactions and $12 billion in real estate sales annually.



To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com or call 888-960-0606.



Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate can visit JoinUnitedRealEstate.com or call 888-960-0606.



About United Real Estate

United® Real Estate – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. URE provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a 100%/fee-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company’s proprietary Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, URE delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 24 states with more than 100 offices and over 10,500 agents.



About United Real Estate Group

United Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan urban and rural markets. Utilizing the Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes a decade-long investment in virtual agent and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 1.8+ million listings data warehouse generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000 leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group supports more than 600 offices and 16,000 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property websites as well as access to a 650,000+ opt-in buyer database. 