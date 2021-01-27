Shari Costantini of Avant Healthcare Professionals Honored with 2021 Women Who Mean Business Award

Press Releases Avant Healthcare Professionals Press Release

Avant Healthcare Professionals is the premier staffing specialist for internationally educated registered nurses, physical therapists, and occupational therapists. Avant has placed thousands of international healthcare professionals across U.S. facilities to help improve the continuity of their care, fill hard-to-find specialties, and increase patient satisfaction, revenue, and HCAHPS scores. Avant is a Joint Commission accredited staffing agency and founding member of the American Association of International Healthcare Recruitment (AAIHR). Avant Healthcare Professionals is a member of the Jackson Healthcare® family of companies. To learn more, visit www.avanthealthcare.com. Casselberry, FL, January 27, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Avant Healthcare Professionals today announced that Shari Costantini, its founder and CEO, has been named an honoree in the 23rd Annual Women Who Mean Business Awards. This recognition from the Orlando Business Journal focuses on women in business and celebrates business owners, executives and professionals of all ages in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Volusia and Brevard counties.“Shari does a great job of leading Avant Healthcare, driving tremendous growth and living her mission of ‘changing lives’ every day,” said an Orlando Business Journal spokesperson. “She focuses on giving back to the community and creating a positive work culture within her organization.”A total of 20 Central Florida businesswomen of influence have been chosen as the 2021 honorees. This year’s Women Who Mean Business recipients will be celebrated and recognized at a virtual awards event on Feb. 22, 2021.This year’s honorees represent various industries in the central Florida area who have bravely carried their businesses through some of the most challenging times we’ve experienced. These women have maintained and/or grown their organizations financially, kept their employees engaged, positively impacted public health and patient care amid COVID-19, and led tough conversations around social justice issues within their communities.To view the complete list of the Women Who Mean Business Award honorees, visit: www.bizjournals.com/orlando/news/2021/01/05/introducing-objs-2021-women-who-mean-business.htmlAbout Avant Healthcare ProfessionalsAvant Healthcare Professionals is the premier staffing specialist for internationally educated registered nurses, physical therapists, and occupational therapists. Avant has placed thousands of international healthcare professionals across U.S. facilities to help improve the continuity of their care, fill hard-to-find specialties, and increase patient satisfaction, revenue, and HCAHPS scores. Avant is a Joint Commission accredited staffing agency and founding member of the American Association of International Healthcare Recruitment (AAIHR). Avant Healthcare Professionals is a member of the Jackson Healthcare® family of companies. To learn more, visit www.avanthealthcare.com. Contact Information Avant Healthcare Professionals

