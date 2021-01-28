Chuck Maniace and Tim Roden with Sovos to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Improving Sales Tax Automation in the Manufacturing Industry: What Your Company Needs to Know?



New York, NY, January 28, 2021



Tax automation is not necessarily a new topic for global manufacturers. Over the years, many businesses within this sector have adopted scalable and affordable technology solutions enabling significantly improved accuracy in determination, filing and remittance. However, sales tax technology has evolved significantly over the years, and it’s definitely time to consider whether your company is fully utilizing the value that your sales tax technology solution provides.



In this Live Webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and distinguished professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group will present the audience with a comprehensive discussion of sales tax automation in the manufacturing industry. Speakers will also share best practices to maximize its value in a world where rules and requirements can change with a moment's notice.



Key topics include:



· Sales Tax compliance challenges faced by manufacturers

· Best practice in deploying sales tax automation to meet those challenges

· How manufacturers might take sales tax automation to the next level

· Considerations in choosing the right sales tax automation software



About Chuck Maniace, Vice President - Regulatory Analysis & Design at Sovos



Charles Maniace is Vice President - Regulatory Analysis & Design at Sovos, a leading global provider of software that safeguards businesses from the burden and risk of modern tax. An attorney by trade, Chuck leads a team of attorneys and tax professionals responsible for all the tax and regulatory content that keeps Sovos customers continually compliant. Over his 17 year career in tax and regulatory automation, he has provided analysis to the Wall Street Journal, NBC and more.



About Tim Roden, Solution Principal, Sales & Use at Sovos



As part of the Sovos team since 2014, Tim has focused on solving complex business and systems challenges specific to Indirect Tax for Global and Enterprise businesses. Prior to his time at Sovos, Tim worked as a Senior Solutions Engineer for ACI Worldwide, supporting SaaS-based electronic payment solutions for Global and Regional Financial Institutions. Tim has a B.A. in History from Wake Forest University.



About Sovos



Sovos was built to solve the complexities of the digital transformation of tax, with complete, connected offerings for tax determination, continuous transaction control compliance, tax reporting and more. The company supports more than 8,000 customers, including half of the Fortune 500, operating in over 70 countries. Its SaaS products and proprietary Sovos S1 Platform integrate with a wide variety of business applications and government compliance processes. Sovos has employees throughout North America, Latin America and Europe, and is owned by Hg and TA Associates.



About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.



