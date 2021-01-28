Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases eCom Scotland Press Release

Receive press releases from eCom Scotland: By Email RSS Feeds: eCom Scotland Explains Key Steps to Digital Transformation Success

Dunfermline, United Kingdom, January 28, 2021 --(



Written in the wake of the business challenges brought about by the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic among other issues, the e-Book examines the question, ‘What skills will your workforce need to ensure your organisation continues to thrive?’ It advocates the value of an approach that:



• Identifies the issues,

• Supports the change,

• Determines your goals,

• Sets up projects and

• Defines the outcome.



Wendy Edie, eCom Scotland’s Managing Director, explained, “Digital transformation is now a major issue on today’s C-Suite agenda. To be successful, organisations must engage their staff, improve their digital skills and develop effective digital processes that work for the organisation.”



Yet eCom’s research, along with independent studies, show that success involves not only adding new technology but also changing culture and upskilling people. This has resulted in reviews of such processes as recruitment, personnel induction, learning and development.



eCom recommends establishing a Digital Transformation Ideas Team, with members drawn from across the organisation, to identify the issues and foster an innovation culture.



Next comes mapping the current customer journey, identifying the ideal journey, focusing on team-based tools that encourage collaboration, as well as supporting the necessary change. Wendy explained, “A key goal of using digital solutions is getting teams to work better - and generate evidence of compliance and competency as they carry out their work. This evidence helps you map the benefits of moving to a digital solution.”



Setting goals revolves around such things as identifying customer needs and business opportunities; designing innovative solutions for services, products, and processes; improving the efficiency of the customer training process, and reducing time to compliance and competency.



“Next, try out new ideas and test potential solutions via projects,” advised Wendy. “A small team works best. Set up an online instant chat communication channel to encourage them to share their activities and ideas.”



The emerging digitally transformed organisation is one where:

• Workers collaborate through apps and dashboards, arranging meetings using any device, anywhere.

• Teams manage tasks and workflow using online systems, automatically reporting performance and compliance.

• Production is optimised with secure and safe automation controlled by knowledge workers.

• People can be instantly moved into new jobs with full competency, training record tracking and appraisal history.

• All system data is held centrally for analysis with data mining tools.

• Collaboration fosters a culture of innovation.

• Learning is at the centre of everything.



Wendy commented, “The five steps in this eBook will help readers to build their own action plan.



“Nonetheless, we’ve found that organisations uncover many potential improvements, so it can be difficult to select the ones that will build the organisation's capabilities and bring measurable improvements. That’s where an external expert can support the process, helping select and prioritise the insights to investigate."



The "Five Steps to Digital Transformation Success" eBook is available on request from eCom Scotland.



About eCom

eCom creates innovative learning solutions – aimed at increasing learning engagement and driving productivity - to help organisations achieve their goals. With offices in Dunfermline, Scotland, and Athens, Georgia, in the USA, but with customers from around the world, eCom focuses on the delivery, tracking and reporting of workforce learning and development through innovative technologies. Its products and services address a range of workforce management, development and training challenges, including eLearning, online assessment, blended learning, competency management and accreditation. Dunfermline, United Kingdom, January 28, 2021 --( PR.com )-- A recently published e-Book from the digital learning and assessment specialist, eCom Scotland, outlines the five key steps to digital transformation success.Written in the wake of the business challenges brought about by the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic among other issues, the e-Book examines the question, ‘What skills will your workforce need to ensure your organisation continues to thrive?’ It advocates the value of an approach that:• Identifies the issues,• Supports the change,• Determines your goals,• Sets up projects and• Defines the outcome.Wendy Edie, eCom Scotland’s Managing Director, explained, “Digital transformation is now a major issue on today’s C-Suite agenda. To be successful, organisations must engage their staff, improve their digital skills and develop effective digital processes that work for the organisation.”Yet eCom’s research, along with independent studies, show that success involves not only adding new technology but also changing culture and upskilling people. This has resulted in reviews of such processes as recruitment, personnel induction, learning and development.eCom recommends establishing a Digital Transformation Ideas Team, with members drawn from across the organisation, to identify the issues and foster an innovation culture.Next comes mapping the current customer journey, identifying the ideal journey, focusing on team-based tools that encourage collaboration, as well as supporting the necessary change. Wendy explained, “A key goal of using digital solutions is getting teams to work better - and generate evidence of compliance and competency as they carry out their work. This evidence helps you map the benefits of moving to a digital solution.”Setting goals revolves around such things as identifying customer needs and business opportunities; designing innovative solutions for services, products, and processes; improving the efficiency of the customer training process, and reducing time to compliance and competency.“Next, try out new ideas and test potential solutions via projects,” advised Wendy. “A small team works best. Set up an online instant chat communication channel to encourage them to share their activities and ideas.”The emerging digitally transformed organisation is one where:• Workers collaborate through apps and dashboards, arranging meetings using any device, anywhere.• Teams manage tasks and workflow using online systems, automatically reporting performance and compliance.• Production is optimised with secure and safe automation controlled by knowledge workers.• People can be instantly moved into new jobs with full competency, training record tracking and appraisal history.• All system data is held centrally for analysis with data mining tools.• Collaboration fosters a culture of innovation.• Learning is at the centre of everything.Wendy commented, “The five steps in this eBook will help readers to build their own action plan.“Nonetheless, we’ve found that organisations uncover many potential improvements, so it can be difficult to select the ones that will build the organisation's capabilities and bring measurable improvements. That’s where an external expert can support the process, helping select and prioritise the insights to investigate."The "Five Steps to Digital Transformation Success" eBook is available on request from eCom Scotland.About eComeCom creates innovative learning solutions – aimed at increasing learning engagement and driving productivity - to help organisations achieve their goals. With offices in Dunfermline, Scotland, and Athens, Georgia, in the USA, but with customers from around the world, eCom focuses on the delivery, tracking and reporting of workforce learning and development through innovative technologies. Its products and services address a range of workforce management, development and training challenges, including eLearning, online assessment, blended learning, competency management and accreditation. Contact Information eCom Scotland

Allan MacLean

00 44 1383 630032



www.ecomscotland.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from eCom Scotland Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend