Explain Ninja Enters The Manifest’s Top 20 Video Production Companies in Poland for 2021

In January 2021, Explain Ninja was listed as one of the best explainer video production companies compiled by The Manifest.

Warsaw, Poland, January 28, 2021



Many brands seek a trustworthy video production partner to create a professional business video for different purposes, from animated marketing and advertising videos to video tutorials and product explainer videos. The market is saturated with hundreds of explainer video production companies, and making a choice might be challenging. To assist business owners in their search and help them navigate the market, analytics teams like The Manifest regularly run research to define the top professionals in the competition.



In January 2021, The Manifest has published the list of the top video production companies in Poland based on a range of comparison factors, such as previous client reviews, the quality of completed projects, awards, and a description of their achievements and services. Explain Ninja, a Warsaw-based animated explainer video production company, entered the list of the best service providers and received the status of the top video maker in Poland.



Explain Ninja: About The Company



Explain Ninja is an animated video production studio and subsidiary company of Fireart. Since 2013, the studio has been creating animated commercials, explainer videos, onboarding videos, marketing videos, and educational videos for a wide range of clients from around the world, including Google, Pipedrive, Swiss Fin Lab, and others.



Explain Ninja has served B2B and B2C companies from fintech, real estate, food and beverage, finance, education, mobile app development, banking, and other industries. With a broad spectrum of design skills, rich cross-industrial experience, and a whole vast of knowledge in the animation business, this team can become a reliable partner in any project.



Animated Explainer Video Production



Explain Ninja provides a comprehensive suite of services, spanning briefing, scriptwriting, storyboarding, illustrations, voiceover, animations, and sound design. The company collaborates with an extensive network of professional voice artists and can help you choose the right voice for your video that aligns with your target audience’s language, accent, and psychological peculiarities.



Brand Values and Culture



The company has rich corporate culture and animation traditions. The team is committed to producing quality things since they believe that it’s the differentiator of value in the competition. Their primary mission is to help brands succeed, and high-quality animated video production is their way to implement it.



Dana Kachan

+48 579 625 445



https://explain.ninja/

Digital PR & Content Manager



