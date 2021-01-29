Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases NewAge Industries, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from NewAge Industries, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: New Executive Director of Sales, Marketing and Product Development and New Director of Product Development Appointed by NewAge(R) Industries

Lawrence Morano and Sean Lynch of NewAge Industries now have new roles within the company. Morano was promoted to Executive Director of Sales, Marketing and Product Development; Lynch is now Director of Product Development. Both Lynch and Morano have been with NewAge for several years. The company is a plastic and silicone tubing manufacturer that provides products to a wide and varied market including medical device, pharmaceutical and biopharm, food and beverage, and industrial.

Southampton, PA, January 29, 2021 --(



NewAge and its brands – AdvantaPure(R), BrewSavor(R) and Verigenics(R) – serve a variety of industries, most notably biopharm, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, industrial and medical device.



Lawrence Morano began with NewAge over six years ago as a Regional Sales Manager for the company’s high purity AdvantaPure products. His education, background and sales experience involving bioprocess products and Single-Use fluid transfer systems helped grow the AdvantaPure line, particularly in the eastern part of the U.S. where many biopharm and pharmaceutical companies are based. Morano was subsequently promoted to Global Sales Manager for AdvantaPure and later Director of Sales for both NewAge and AdvantaPure.



“Lawrence’s knowledge, experience and customer interaction has been pivotal in promoting the AdvantaPure brand,” stated Ken Baker, CEO. “He has an exceptional understanding of fluid flow processes and a talent for coming up with smart solutions, including those used in critical applications like vaccine development and production.”



In his new role, Morano will manage NewAge’s Sales, Marketing and Product Development teams cohesively.



“Having one person oversee these three teams is a fresh approach for us,” said Baker. “We anticipate that Lawrence’s direction and guidance will lead to better products, better planning and better customer relationships.”



Sean Lynch, a five-year team member, was promoted to Director of Product Development and since his start as an Engineering Project Manager, has been a positive force on the Engineering team. Lynch holds a BS in Biomedical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a Project Management Professional Certificate.



Lynch’s leadership skills, and his eagerness and willingness to collaborate with other departments, has led to an expansion of the company’s 3D printing capabilities, test lab functions and prototype developments.



“Sean is eager to investigate trying new concepts,” noted Baker. “He’s enthusiastic about developing solutions, and that’s infectious. He’s a good listener – really listens to his team about how they work through a process to engineer a solution, whether it’s using familiar materials or trying something new. Sean’s very good at pulling together people from different teams to work on a problem.”



As Director of Product Development, Lynch will lead teams responsible for developing new stock and custom products, applications engineering, tooling design, process engineering, testing and prototyping. The group’s goal is to work with new materials and manufacturing techniques that will address customers’ challenging fluid transfer applications.



Both Morano and Lynch are part of NewAge’s Team Leader group, which meets regularly to review successes and challenges, discuss business practices and strategies, and help plan the company’s future.



Learn about NewAge Industries and employment opportunities at the company at http://www.newageindustries.com/employ.asp or contact the Fluid Transfer Specialists(R) at NewAge Industries for more information by phone: 800-506-3924 or 215-526-2300; e-mail: info@newageindustries.com; fax 800-837-1856 or 215-526-2190; or at 145 James Way, Southampton, PA 18966.



About NewAge Industries

In business since 1954, NewAge Industries manufactures plastic and rubber tubing in reinforced and unreinforced styles. The company maintains a large inventory of tubing and fittings for its core product lines, provides custom extrusion and fabrication capabilities, and services customers worldwide. In 2006, NewAge initiated an ESOP and became 100% employee-owned in 2019 for the benefit of both its employees and customers. NewAge is a solar powered, zero landfill organization committed to continually minimizing its environmental impact.



The AdvantaPure division of NewAge Industries is ISO 9001:2015 certified and specializes in high purity tubing, hose, Single-Use process tubing manifolds, AdvantaFlex(R) TPE tubing, BioClosure(R) container closure systems, and other molded components for the pharmaceutical, biopharm, biomedical, food, beverage and chemical industries. Products are manufactured, stored and shipped using methods that ensure product purity. Automated product identification systems, including gamma stable RFID tags and labels, are offered by NewAge’s Verigenics division. BrewSavor by NewAge Industries provides tubing and hose for craft beer, homebrew and beverage dispensing applications.



AdvantaFlex(R), BioClosure(R), BrewSavor(R), NewAge(R), NewAge Industries AdvantaPure(R), Verigenics(R), and “Fluid Transfer Specialists(R)” are registered trademarks of NewAge(R) Industries, Inc. Southampton, PA, January 29, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Plastic and silicone tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries announces the promotions of Lawrence Morano and Sean Lynch. Morano fills a new role, that of Executive Director of Sales, Marketing and Product Development, and Lynch is now Director of Product Development.NewAge and its brands – AdvantaPure(R), BrewSavor(R) and Verigenics(R) – serve a variety of industries, most notably biopharm, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, industrial and medical device.Lawrence Morano began with NewAge over six years ago as a Regional Sales Manager for the company’s high purity AdvantaPure products. His education, background and sales experience involving bioprocess products and Single-Use fluid transfer systems helped grow the AdvantaPure line, particularly in the eastern part of the U.S. where many biopharm and pharmaceutical companies are based. Morano was subsequently promoted to Global Sales Manager for AdvantaPure and later Director of Sales for both NewAge and AdvantaPure.“Lawrence’s knowledge, experience and customer interaction has been pivotal in promoting the AdvantaPure brand,” stated Ken Baker, CEO. “He has an exceptional understanding of fluid flow processes and a talent for coming up with smart solutions, including those used in critical applications like vaccine development and production.”In his new role, Morano will manage NewAge’s Sales, Marketing and Product Development teams cohesively.“Having one person oversee these three teams is a fresh approach for us,” said Baker. “We anticipate that Lawrence’s direction and guidance will lead to better products, better planning and better customer relationships.”Sean Lynch, a five-year team member, was promoted to Director of Product Development and since his start as an Engineering Project Manager, has been a positive force on the Engineering team. Lynch holds a BS in Biomedical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a Project Management Professional Certificate.Lynch’s leadership skills, and his eagerness and willingness to collaborate with other departments, has led to an expansion of the company’s 3D printing capabilities, test lab functions and prototype developments.“Sean is eager to investigate trying new concepts,” noted Baker. “He’s enthusiastic about developing solutions, and that’s infectious. He’s a good listener – really listens to his team about how they work through a process to engineer a solution, whether it’s using familiar materials or trying something new. Sean’s very good at pulling together people from different teams to work on a problem.”As Director of Product Development, Lynch will lead teams responsible for developing new stock and custom products, applications engineering, tooling design, process engineering, testing and prototyping. The group’s goal is to work with new materials and manufacturing techniques that will address customers’ challenging fluid transfer applications.Both Morano and Lynch are part of NewAge’s Team Leader group, which meets regularly to review successes and challenges, discuss business practices and strategies, and help plan the company’s future.Learn about NewAge Industries and employment opportunities at the company at http://www.newageindustries.com/employ.asp or contact the Fluid Transfer Specialists(R) at NewAge Industries for more information by phone: 800-506-3924 or 215-526-2300; e-mail: info@newageindustries.com; fax 800-837-1856 or 215-526-2190; or at 145 James Way, Southampton, PA 18966.About NewAge IndustriesIn business since 1954, NewAge Industries manufactures plastic and rubber tubing in reinforced and unreinforced styles. The company maintains a large inventory of tubing and fittings for its core product lines, provides custom extrusion and fabrication capabilities, and services customers worldwide. In 2006, NewAge initiated an ESOP and became 100% employee-owned in 2019 for the benefit of both its employees and customers. NewAge is a solar powered, zero landfill organization committed to continually minimizing its environmental impact.The AdvantaPure division of NewAge Industries is ISO 9001:2015 certified and specializes in high purity tubing, hose, Single-Use process tubing manifolds, AdvantaFlex(R) TPE tubing, BioClosure(R) container closure systems, and other molded components for the pharmaceutical, biopharm, biomedical, food, beverage and chemical industries. Products are manufactured, stored and shipped using methods that ensure product purity. Automated product identification systems, including gamma stable RFID tags and labels, are offered by NewAge’s Verigenics division. BrewSavor by NewAge Industries provides tubing and hose for craft beer, homebrew and beverage dispensing applications.AdvantaFlex(R), BioClosure(R), BrewSavor(R), NewAge(R), NewAge Industries AdvantaPure(R), Verigenics(R), and “Fluid Transfer Specialists(R)” are registered trademarks of NewAge(R) Industries, Inc. Contact Information NewAge Industries

Ann Phy

215-526-2300



http://www.newageindustries.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from NewAge Industries, Inc. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend