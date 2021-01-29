SQUAN Appoints Eric Lord as Northeast Regional Director, Business Development

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SQUAN Press Release

Products, service names, and company logos mentioned herein may be the registered trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved. Carlstadt, NJ, January 29, 2021 --( PR.com )-- SQUAN, an industry leader specializing in telecommunications design/build services for network infrastructure, announced today the appointment of Eric Lord as its new Northeast Regional Director, Business Development. As part of SQUAN’s expansion strategy, Eric will provide support by adding to the company’s existing client portfolio, developing new business opportunities, and strengthening business alliances. The appointment is in sync with the company’s efforts to accelerate business growth.In Eric’s new role at SQUAN, his primary responsibilities include supporting ongoing business development initiatives, managing incoming RFPs, collaborating across multiple departments, pursuing new and managing existing client relationships as well as assisting in marketing initiatives. Highly experienced in his field, Eric has garnered a wealth of industry knowledge from his past professional experiences that he will leverage in this new role aiding SQUAN’s growth and expansion prospective.Eric brings over 15 years of sales leadership experience in domestic and international markets including wireless telecom, utilities, government, industrial and renewable energy. Prior to joining SQUAN, his roles included Business Development Manager at Flash Technology since 2013 where he played a central role in developing and growing clients and successfully introducing several new turnkey service programs to both the telecom and utility markets. In addition to that, he managed Sales Operations in the North America Region during his time at SuperPower Inc.“Eric’s drive for excellence with client relations, leadership skills, and excellent understanding of the industry has served as the stepping-stones for further growth in his career,” said SQUAN CSO and EVP Keith Pennachio. “We are thrilled to have Eric on board and for him to add his diverse experience to our team in a meaningful way.”In addition to his role with SQUAN, Eric will continue to serve on the National Association of Tower Erectors (NATE) Tradeshow Committee and remain active in state wireless associations throughout the region. Eric holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Rochester as well as a Master of Business Administration (M.B.A), Business Strategy from Sage Graduate School, New York.About SQUANSQUAN combines its unique and in-depth knowledge of network engineering and fiber construction to solve complex and evolving telecommunications problems around macro networks, small-cell, DAS, 5G, IoT and smart cities for wireless, wireline and enterprise customers. SQUAN is focused on the evolution of communications networks of all types and how new technologies are changing the landscape of infrastructure. SQUAN provides design/build and advisory services for backhaul, small-cells, C-RAN, fiber, Right-of-Way, technical installs and maintenance. For more information visit: http://www.squan.com, or contact SQUAN’s Head of Strategy, Keith Pennachio at kpennachio(at)squan(dot)com.Products, service names, and company logos mentioned herein may be the registered trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved. Contact Information MRB PR

Isha Kamani

732-758-1100



www.mrbpr.com



