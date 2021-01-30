United Methodist Communities Promotes Joanne Gambino

Neptune, NJ, January 30, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- United Methodist Communities (UMC) announces the promotion of Joanne M. Gambino to the position of corporate manager of associate services in the Home Office, effectively immediately.
Ms. Gambino, who resides in Jackson, NJ, served as associate resource director at UMC at Francis Asbury from 2012 to 2017, a campus formerly owned by the organization.In 2018, UMC rehired her as associate relations manager in the Home Office where she focused on compensation, benefits, information systems and associate relations.
David Glenn, vice president of Human Resources, stated, “Joanne’s previous work experience in one of UMC’s communities bringsour Human Resources program valuable perspective, insight, and context. These are essential to the team’s good decision making as we seek to best support operations, ensure legal and policy compliance, provide necessary reports,access metrics, and more.”
Ms. Gambino brings over 42 years’ experience in business management specifically, benefits; recruitment, hiring, on-boarding, and orientation; associate relations; unemployment and worker’s compensation claims; associate investigation and resolution; as well as coaching and mentoring.
“My passion as a human resources professional is to recruit, develop, serve and retain a workforce of highly competent and compassionate associates,” remarked Ms. Gambino who holds membership in SHRM (Society for Human Resource Management) and earned SHRM-CP Certification.
About United Methodist Communities
United Methodist Communities is a not-for-profit organization guided by a volunteer board of directors affiliated in ministry with the United Methodist Church of Greater New Jersey. The mission of the United Methodist Communities is compassionately serving in community so that all are free to choose abundant life.
With over 113 years of continuous operation, the organization has grown to 13 locations offering independent, residential and assisted living; Tapestries® Memory Care; respite; rehabilitation; transitions; long-term care; Bridges Hospice and Palliative Care; affordable senior housing; and case management, live-in and in-home personal care through HomeWorks.
UMC operates in the following locations:
UMC at Bristol Glen, Newton
UMC at Collingswood
UMC at Pitman
UMC at The Shores, Ocean City
UMC at Bishop Taylor, East Orange
UMC at Covenant Place, Plainfield
UMC at PineRidge of Montclair
UMC at Wesley by the Bay, Ocean City
UMC at The Wesleyan, Red Bank
HomeWorks Haddonfield
HomeWorks Sparta
HomeWorks Freehold