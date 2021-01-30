Press Releases United Methodist Communities Press Release

Receive press releases from United Methodist Communities: By Email RSS Feeds: United Methodist Communities Promotes Joanne Gambino

Joanne M. Gambino has been promoted to the position of corporate manager of associate services at United Methodist Communities. Ms. Gambino has over 42 years of experience in business management. Learn more.

Neptune, NJ, January 30, 2021 --(



Ms. Gambino, who resides in Jackson, NJ, served as associate resource director at UMC at Francis Asbury from 2012 to 2017, a campus formerly owned by the organization.In 2018, UMC rehired her as associate relations manager in the Home Office where she focused on compensation, benefits, information systems and associate relations.



David Glenn, vice president of Human Resources, stated, “Joanne’s previous work experience in one of UMC’s communities bringsour Human Resources program valuable perspective, insight, and context. These are essential to the team’s good decision making as we seek to best support operations, ensure legal and policy compliance, provide necessary reports,access metrics, and more.”



Ms. Gambino brings over 42 years’ experience in business management specifically, benefits; recruitment, hiring, on-boarding, and orientation; associate relations; unemployment and worker’s compensation claims; associate investigation and resolution; as well as coaching and mentoring.



“My passion as a human resources professional is to recruit, develop, serve and retain a workforce of highly competent and compassionate associates,” remarked Ms. Gambino who holds membership in SHRM (Society for Human Resource Management) and earned SHRM-CP Certification.



About United Methodist Communities

United Methodist Communities is a not-for-profit organization guided by a volunteer board of directors affiliated in ministry with the United Methodist Church of Greater New Jersey. The mission of the United Methodist Communities is compassionately serving in community so that all are free to choose abundant life.



With over 113 years of continuous operation, the organization has grown to 13 locations offering independent, residential and assisted living; Tapestries® Memory Care; respite; rehabilitation; transitions; long-term care; Bridges Hospice and Palliative Care; affordable senior housing; and case management, live-in and in-home personal care through HomeWorks.



UMC operates in the following locations:

UMC at Bristol Glen, Newton

UMC at Collingswood

UMC at Pitman

UMC at The Shores, Ocean City

UMC at Bishop Taylor, East Orange

UMC at Covenant Place, Plainfield

UMC at PineRidge of Montclair

UMC at Wesley by the Bay, Ocean City

UMC at The Wesleyan, Red Bank

HomeWorks Haddonfield

HomeWorks Sparta

HomeWorks Freehold Neptune, NJ, January 30, 2021 --( PR.com )-- United Methodist Communities (UMC) announces the promotion of Joanne M. Gambino to the position of corporate manager of associate services in the Home Office, effectively immediately.Ms. Gambino, who resides in Jackson, NJ, served as associate resource director at UMC at Francis Asbury from 2012 to 2017, a campus formerly owned by the organization.In 2018, UMC rehired her as associate relations manager in the Home Office where she focused on compensation, benefits, information systems and associate relations.David Glenn, vice president of Human Resources, stated, “Joanne’s previous work experience in one of UMC’s communities bringsour Human Resources program valuable perspective, insight, and context. These are essential to the team’s good decision making as we seek to best support operations, ensure legal and policy compliance, provide necessary reports,access metrics, and more.”Ms. Gambino brings over 42 years’ experience in business management specifically, benefits; recruitment, hiring, on-boarding, and orientation; associate relations; unemployment and worker’s compensation claims; associate investigation and resolution; as well as coaching and mentoring.“My passion as a human resources professional is to recruit, develop, serve and retain a workforce of highly competent and compassionate associates,” remarked Ms. Gambino who holds membership in SHRM (Society for Human Resource Management) and earned SHRM-CP Certification.About United Methodist CommunitiesUnited Methodist Communities is a not-for-profit organization guided by a volunteer board of directors affiliated in ministry with the United Methodist Church of Greater New Jersey. The mission of the United Methodist Communities is compassionately serving in community so that all are free to choose abundant life.With over 113 years of continuous operation, the organization has grown to 13 locations offering independent, residential and assisted living; Tapestries® Memory Care; respite; rehabilitation; transitions; long-term care; Bridges Hospice and Palliative Care; affordable senior housing; and case management, live-in and in-home personal care through HomeWorks.UMC operates in the following locations:UMC at Bristol Glen, NewtonUMC at CollingswoodUMC at PitmanUMC at The Shores, Ocean CityUMC at Bishop Taylor, East OrangeUMC at Covenant Place, PlainfieldUMC at PineRidge of MontclairUMC at Wesley by the Bay, Ocean CityUMC at The Wesleyan, Red BankHomeWorks HaddonfieldHomeWorks SpartaHomeWorks Freehold Contact Information United Methodist Communities

Jan Carrato

732-922-9800, 800-352-6521



https://umcommunities.org/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from United Methodist Communities