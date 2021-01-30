Press Releases Portfolio BI Press Release

Receive press releases from Portfolio BI: By Email RSS Feeds: Portfolio BI Wins Best Data Management Product at the 2021 HFM US Technology and Service Awards

New York, NY, January 30, 2021 --(



“Managing data across many systems is a challenge that touches all funds, large or small. Today firms demand a platform designed to manage constant change, such as regulatory requirements, business requirements, changing market demands, or organizational demands. Portfolio BI EDM meets these challenges,” said Jeremy Siegel, CEO at Portfolio BI. “We are humbled by this recognition and its testament to our expertise in helping firms establish a strategic approach to data management that supports their growth.”



The HFM US Technology Awards 2021 celebrates those firms who outperformed their peers over the past year and recognizes those service providers showing exceptional client service and innovation.



About Portfolio BI

Portfolio BI (PBI) empowers the most sophisticated buy-side ﬁrms to take control of their portfolio and trading data. Born from the merger of LUX FTS and NorthPoint, and backed by Credit Suisse Asset Management's NEXT Investors, our clients benefit from our integrated platforms, local technological expertise, and seasoned financial experts.



We help the buy-side access, organize, and analyze their data; we help firms act on it. With the most configurable solutions on the market, our platforms can be specifically tailored to unique business needs. 150 top tier hedge funds, asset managers, family offices, funds of funds, and institutional investors have trusted PBI's technology for over 25 years. New York, NY, January 30, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Portfolio BI, a leading provider of front-to-back solutions for order management, portfolio management, data management, and reporting for the buy-side, today announced that HFM Global recognized Portfolio BI EDM at the US Technology and Service awards as the Best Data Management Solution for the hedge fund sector.“Managing data across many systems is a challenge that touches all funds, large or small. Today firms demand a platform designed to manage constant change, such as regulatory requirements, business requirements, changing market demands, or organizational demands. Portfolio BI EDM meets these challenges,” said Jeremy Siegel, CEO at Portfolio BI. “We are humbled by this recognition and its testament to our expertise in helping firms establish a strategic approach to data management that supports their growth.”The HFM US Technology Awards 2021 celebrates those firms who outperformed their peers over the past year and recognizes those service providers showing exceptional client service and innovation.About Portfolio BIPortfolio BI (PBI) empowers the most sophisticated buy-side ﬁrms to take control of their portfolio and trading data. Born from the merger of LUX FTS and NorthPoint, and backed by Credit Suisse Asset Management's NEXT Investors, our clients benefit from our integrated platforms, local technological expertise, and seasoned financial experts.We help the buy-side access, organize, and analyze their data; we help firms act on it. With the most configurable solutions on the market, our platforms can be specifically tailored to unique business needs. 150 top tier hedge funds, asset managers, family offices, funds of funds, and institutional investors have trusted PBI's technology for over 25 years. Contact Information Portfolio BI

Jeremy Siegel

646-933-0361



https://www.portfoliobi.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Portfolio BI