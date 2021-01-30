Daugherty Business Solutions Named a Winner of the 2021 Top Workplaces USA Award

Press Releases Daugherty Business Solutions Press Release

St. Louis, MO, January 30, 2021 --(



“It is an honor to be nationally recognized by Top Workplaces USA,” said CEO and President Ron Daugherty. “This award reflects the voice of our wonderful and talented employees. The strength of the pack is the wolf – our teammates are what makes our company strong.”



Top Workplaces USA offers national recognition for large organizations, those with more than 150 employees, and those that may have operations in multiple markets. Several thousand organizations from across the country were invited, and more than 1,100 participated in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage. Results are calculated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.



About Daugherty Business Solutions

St. Louis, MO, January 30, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Daugherty Business Solutions, a leading advisory services and technology consulting firm, is pleased to announce that Energage has presented them with the 2021 Top Workplaces USA award. Energage is a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. This is the inaugural year for Top Workplaces USA, built on the program's 14-year history surveying more than 20 million employees across 54 markets for the regional Top Workplaces awards.

"It is an honor to be nationally recognized by Top Workplaces USA," said CEO and President Ron Daugherty. "This award reflects the voice of our wonderful and talented employees. The strength of the pack is the wolf – our teammates are what makes our company strong."

Top Workplaces USA offers national recognition for large organizations, those with more than 150 employees, and those that may have operations in multiple markets. Several thousand organizations from across the country were invited, and more than 1,100 participated in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage. Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

About Daugherty Business Solutions

For over 35 years, Daugherty has been committed to driving innovation, growth, and customer satisfaction across the nation while making a positive difference in the community. With software engineering, data analytics, business advisory services, and technology and delivery leadership, Daugherty delivers significant business results quickly and effectively. Leveraging proprietary tools, techniques, and virtual and regional development centers, Daugherty is a preferred strategic advisor and partner for the Fortune 500, helping customers achieve better and more predictable outcomes for mission-critical initiatives. For more information, visit www.daugherty.com.

Contact Information
Daugherty Business Solutions
John Hartmann
(800) 737-8200
www.daugherty.com

