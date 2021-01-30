Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Church of Scientology Press Release

The Scientology Information Center Celebrated National Chocolate Cake Day with Sweet Historical Video

The Scientology Information Center, located in the heart of downtown Clearwater, celebrated National Chocolate Cake Day sharing a unique video highlighting the Founder of Scientology’s appreciation of the rich dessert.

Clearwater, FL, January 30, 2021 --(



“The 27th of January happens to be National Chocolate Cake day. While chocolate cake has an amazingly long and sweet 250-year history, it also happens to have been a favorite of L. Ron Hubbard, adventurer, humanitarian and Founder of Scientology,” added Skjelset. “I stumbled upon this fact while reviewing one of the vignettes in the visual library about the life and legacy of Mr. Hubbard. It turns out that in addition to all the exotic foods he sampled and appreciated from all over the world, he most definitely liked chocolate cake.”



This story was told by Ms. Gloria Padilla who as a young girl in 1939 was a neighbor of Mr. Hubbard and his parents in Puget Sound, Washington.



Gloria remarked, “His mother, Mae Hubbard, packed this lunch for us and she said, ‘Would you like to bring it up to Ron and meet Ron?’ and of course I was delighted. And of all things, it was pigs in a blanket and a seven-layer chocolate cake, because he liked chocolate cake!”



For those who’d like to experience the full story for themselves, or take a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology's founder they can stop by Sat 1pm-7pm and Sunday 10am-1pm and 2pm-7pm.



“No matter what one’s beliefs are or religious affiliation, all are welcome,” added Skjelset.



No appointment is necessary. Masks are required indoors in accordance with the Pinellas County mandate, and are provided complimentary along with travel-sized bottles of hand sanitizer for guests.



The Scientology Information Center is located at 500 Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater. For more information, please call 727-467-6966 or email amber@cos.flag.org.



For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at appleTV, fireTV and ROKU.



The Scientology Information Center:



