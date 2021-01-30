

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases The Knowledge Group Press Release

Receive press releases from The Knowledge Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Jennifer D. Riddle, Of Counsel, Paul Hastings LLP to Speak at FCPA Enforcement Actions and Compliance Guidelines: Recent Trends and Patterns Live Webcast

The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Jennifer D. Riddle, Of Counsel, Paul Hastings LLP will speak at its webcast entitled, “FCPA Enforcement Actions and Compliance Guidelines: Recent Trends and Patterns.” This event is scheduled for Thursday, February 11, 2021 from 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm (ET).

Jersey City, NJ, January 30, 2021 --(

https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/fcpa-enforcement-actions-and-compliance-guidelines-recent-trends-and-patterns/



About Jennifer D. Riddle



Jennifer D. Riddle is Of Counsel in the Litigation practice where she focuses on compliance with and disputes relating to the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (“FCPA”) and other international anti-corruption laws.



Ms. Riddle’s practice includes conducting internal investigations relating to anti-corruption laws. She has led investigations in Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. Ms. Riddle also has extensive anti-corruption compliance experience that includes advising private equity and other financial institutions in connection with risk assessments, due diligence, and contract negotiation. Her experience also includes designing and implementing anti-corruption compliance programs, conducting risk assessments and advising on anti-corruption audits. Ms. Riddle has also handled numerous due diligence reviews in the context of mergers and acquisitions, third party representatives, joint ventures, and third party service providers. Ms. Riddle has also advised and acted as the primary liaison with respect to an independent corporate monitor stemming from an FCPA settlement.



Ms. Riddle has advised a broad range of U.S. and foreign multinational companies that include publicly-traded, privately-held and non-profit companies. Her clients are in the fields of engineering, construction, oil services, financial services, aerospace, defense contracting, technology, entertainment, and telecommunications.



About Paul Hastings LLP



Founded in 1951, Paul Hastings has grown strategically to anticipate and respond to their clients' needs in markets across the globe. Their innovative approach and unmatched client service has helped guide their journey to becoming one of the world’s leading global law firms in such a short time.



Paul Hastings has a strong presence throughout Asia, Europe, Latin America, and the U.S, capitalizing on the strength of 22 global offices. The firm offers a complete portfolio of services to support their clients’ complex, often mission-critical needs - from structuring first-of-their-kind transactions to resolving complicated disputes to providing the savvy legal counsel that keeps business moving forward.



Event Synopsis:



The continuous disruptions brought by the COVID-19 outbreak have significantly impacted the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) enforcement and compliance matters. To address the risks brought by the pandemic, the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have been continuously working hand in hand in providing updated guidelines for companies to ensure compliance with FCPA.



In this live Webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide an in-depth analysis of the FCPA enforcement trends and developments. Speakers will also provide the best compliance practices and patterns to abate potential exposure to legal risks.



Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:



- FCPA Trends and Developments

- COVID-19 Implications

- Challenges and Considerations

- Best Compliance Tips and Strategies

- What Lies Ahead



About The Knowledge Group



The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/. Jersey City, NJ, January 30, 2021 --( PR.com )-- For further details, please visit:https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/fcpa-enforcement-actions-and-compliance-guidelines-recent-trends-and-patterns/About Jennifer D. RiddleJennifer D. Riddle is Of Counsel in the Litigation practice where she focuses on compliance with and disputes relating to the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (“FCPA”) and other international anti-corruption laws.Ms. Riddle’s practice includes conducting internal investigations relating to anti-corruption laws. She has led investigations in Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. Ms. Riddle also has extensive anti-corruption compliance experience that includes advising private equity and other financial institutions in connection with risk assessments, due diligence, and contract negotiation. Her experience also includes designing and implementing anti-corruption compliance programs, conducting risk assessments and advising on anti-corruption audits. Ms. Riddle has also handled numerous due diligence reviews in the context of mergers and acquisitions, third party representatives, joint ventures, and third party service providers. Ms. Riddle has also advised and acted as the primary liaison with respect to an independent corporate monitor stemming from an FCPA settlement.Ms. Riddle has advised a broad range of U.S. and foreign multinational companies that include publicly-traded, privately-held and non-profit companies. Her clients are in the fields of engineering, construction, oil services, financial services, aerospace, defense contracting, technology, entertainment, and telecommunications.About Paul Hastings LLPFounded in 1951, Paul Hastings has grown strategically to anticipate and respond to their clients' needs in markets across the globe. Their innovative approach and unmatched client service has helped guide their journey to becoming one of the world’s leading global law firms in such a short time.Paul Hastings has a strong presence throughout Asia, Europe, Latin America, and the U.S, capitalizing on the strength of 22 global offices. The firm offers a complete portfolio of services to support their clients’ complex, often mission-critical needs - from structuring first-of-their-kind transactions to resolving complicated disputes to providing the savvy legal counsel that keeps business moving forward.Event Synopsis:The continuous disruptions brought by the COVID-19 outbreak have significantly impacted the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) enforcement and compliance matters. To address the risks brought by the pandemic, the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have been continuously working hand in hand in providing updated guidelines for companies to ensure compliance with FCPA.In this live Webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide an in-depth analysis of the FCPA enforcement trends and developments. Speakers will also provide the best compliance practices and patterns to abate potential exposure to legal risks.Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:- FCPA Trends and Developments- COVID-19 Implications- Challenges and Considerations- Best Compliance Tips and Strategies- What Lies AheadAbout The Knowledge GroupThe Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/. Contact Information The Knowledge Group

Andrew Macleod

646-844-0200



www.theknowledgegroup.org



Click here to view the company profile of The Knowledge Group

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Knowledge Group