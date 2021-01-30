The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on FCPA Enforcement Actions and Compliance Guidelines: Recent Trends and Patterns

Jersey City, NJ, January 30, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- Event Synopsis: The continuous disruptions brought by the COVID-19 outbreak have significantly impacted the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) enforcement and compliance matters. To address the risks brought by the pandemic, the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have been continuously working hand in hand in providing updated guidelines for companies to ensure compliance with FCPA.
In this live Webcast, a panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide an in-depth analysis of the FCPA enforcement trends and developments. Speakers will also provide the best compliance practices and patterns to abate potential exposure to legal risks.
Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:
- FCPA Trends and Developments
- COVID-19 Implications
- Challenges and Considerations
- Best Compliance Tips and Strategies
- What Lies Ahead
Speakers/Faculty Panel
Rajal Dubal
Senior Managing Director
Ankura Consulting Group, LLC
Kathleen Sacks
Senior Associate
King & Spalding LLP
Jennifer D. Riddle
Of Counsel
Paul Hastings LLP
For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:
https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/fcpa-enforcement-actions-and-compliance-guidelines-recent-trends-and-patterns/
