PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
The Knowledge Group
 

Company Overview

Contact Info & Offices

Press Releases

The Knowledge Group

Press Release

Receive press releases from The Knowledge Group: By Email RSS Feeds:

The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on FCPA Enforcement Actions and Compliance Guidelines: Recent Trends and Patterns


The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: "FCPA Enforcement Actions and Compliance Guidelines: Recent Trends and Patterns." This event is scheduled on Thursday, February 11, 2021 from 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm ET.

Jersey City, NJ, January 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Event Synopsis: The continuous disruptions brought by the COVID-19 outbreak have significantly impacted the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) enforcement and compliance matters. To address the risks brought by the pandemic, the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have been continuously working hand in hand in providing updated guidelines for companies to ensure compliance with FCPA.

In this live Webcast, a panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide an in-depth analysis of the FCPA enforcement trends and developments. Speakers will also provide the best compliance practices and patterns to abate potential exposure to legal risks.

Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:
- FCPA Trends and Developments
- COVID-19 Implications
- Challenges and Considerations
- Best Compliance Tips and Strategies
- What Lies Ahead

Speakers/Faculty Panel

Rajal Dubal
Senior Managing Director
Ankura Consulting Group, LLC

Kathleen Sacks
Senior Associate
King & Spalding LLP

Jennifer D. Riddle
Of Counsel
Paul Hastings LLP

For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:

https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/fcpa-enforcement-actions-and-compliance-guidelines-recent-trends-and-patterns/

About The Knowledge Group

Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.

The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
Contact Information
The Knowledge Group
Andrew Macleod
646-844-0200
Contact
www.theknowledgegroup.org

Click here to view the company profile of The Knowledge Group
Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Knowledge Group
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help