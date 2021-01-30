The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on FCPA Enforcement Actions and Compliance Guidelines: Recent Trends and Patterns



The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: "FCPA Enforcement Actions and Compliance Guidelines: Recent Trends and Patterns." This event is scheduled on Thursday, February 11, 2021 from 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm ET.

In this live Webcast, a panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide an in-depth analysis of the FCPA enforcement trends and developments. Speakers will also provide the best compliance practices and patterns to abate potential exposure to legal risks.



Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:

- FCPA Trends and Developments

- COVID-19 Implications

- Challenges and Considerations

- Best Compliance Tips and Strategies

- What Lies Ahead



Speakers/Faculty Panel



Rajal Dubal

Senior Managing Director

Ankura Consulting Group, LLC



Kathleen Sacks

Senior Associate

King & Spalding LLP



Jennifer D. Riddle

Of Counsel

Paul Hastings LLP



For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:



https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/fcpa-enforcement-actions-and-compliance-guidelines-recent-trends-and-patterns/



About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.



Andrew Macleod

646-844-0200



www.theknowledgegroup.org



