Press Releases Equine Network, LLC Press Release

Receive press releases from Equine Network, LLC: By Email RSS Feeds: Horse&Rider OnDemand Releases Natural Horsemanship Videos

Boulder, CO, January 30, 2021 --(



Horse&Rider OnDemand, your trusted source for Western horse-training videos, now offers natural horsemanship training techniques. Their newest expert Monique Potts places an emphasis on groundwork and demonstrates a variety of exercises to help you better understand your horse. Whether you’re preparing for a career in the show pen or just want to develop your trail mount, these videos will help you reach your goals.



“We're so excited to have Monique join the Horse&Rider OnDemand team,” Horse&Rider OnDemand video producer, Nichole Chirico, says. “She's a trainer who has a background showing cow horses and dressage and is able to blend her love of performance horses with natural horsemanship work to help you develop a better relationship with your horse. In her new series we cover different groundwork drills that’ll help you stay safe on the ground and teach you how to communicate with your horse, go over the most common trailering mistakes we see people make and how to correct them, and help you master obstacles you might find out on the trail."



For just $14.99 a month, members can look forward to weekly video releases from the industry’s top Western professionals in several disciplines.



Sign up for Horse&Rider OnDemand at https://ondemand.horseandrider.com/ and receive a free 7-day trial.



About Horse&Rider: Horse&Rider, a quarterly publication with a 60-year tradition, encompasses everything today's active, Western rider craves to live his or her best horse life by providing expert western horse training tips, trail-riding insights, horse-care advice, and inspiration to live today's Western horse life.



About Horse&Rider OnDemand: The Horse&Rider OnDemand program offers training advice and horse-care tips for riders of all levels of Western disciplines from trusted, proven resources. Featuring legendary horsemen Bud Lyon and Brad Barkemeyer, Horse&Rider OnDemand allows you to access training and horse care advice from your phone, computer, or tablet, whenever and wherever you need it. Boulder, CO, January 30, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Horse&Rider OnDemand has recently added natural horsemanship videos to its already-expansive video library.Horse&Rider OnDemand, your trusted source for Western horse-training videos, now offers natural horsemanship training techniques. Their newest expert Monique Potts places an emphasis on groundwork and demonstrates a variety of exercises to help you better understand your horse. Whether you’re preparing for a career in the show pen or just want to develop your trail mount, these videos will help you reach your goals.“We're so excited to have Monique join the Horse&Rider OnDemand team,” Horse&Rider OnDemand video producer, Nichole Chirico, says. “She's a trainer who has a background showing cow horses and dressage and is able to blend her love of performance horses with natural horsemanship work to help you develop a better relationship with your horse. In her new series we cover different groundwork drills that’ll help you stay safe on the ground and teach you how to communicate with your horse, go over the most common trailering mistakes we see people make and how to correct them, and help you master obstacles you might find out on the trail."For just $14.99 a month, members can look forward to weekly video releases from the industry’s top Western professionals in several disciplines.Sign up for Horse&Rider OnDemand at https://ondemand.horseandrider.com/ and receive a free 7-day trial.About Horse&Rider: Horse&Rider, a quarterly publication with a 60-year tradition, encompasses everything today's active, Western rider craves to live his or her best horse life by providing expert western horse training tips, trail-riding insights, horse-care advice, and inspiration to live today's Western horse life.About Horse&Rider OnDemand: The Horse&Rider OnDemand program offers training advice and horse-care tips for riders of all levels of Western disciplines from trusted, proven resources. Featuring legendary horsemen Bud Lyon and Brad Barkemeyer, Horse&Rider OnDemand allows you to access training and horse care advice from your phone, computer, or tablet, whenever and wherever you need it. Contact Information Equine Network, LLC

Nichole Chirico

303-253-6408



https://ondemand.horseandrider.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Equine Network, LLC